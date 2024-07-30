E-Paper

Dubai: Book a taxi for People of Determination; here's how

To get this service, the person must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists

Photo: Dubai Taxi Company website
Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:55 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM

If you are a person of determination, or know someone who is, did you know you can book a 'people of determination taxi?' The vehicle is designed to be accessible to people with different disabilities, and can be identified by the blue special needs icon on the side doors and back window.

To book this taxi, the person of determination must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists.

Channels to book

Mobile applications


  • Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) App
  • S'hail App
  • Careem App

Call Centre

  • DTC Call Centre through 800 88088
  • RTA Call Centre through 800 9090

Street Hail - The taxis can also be hailed when they are spotted on the roads of Dubai

Ports

  • Dubai Airport (T1,2,3 & DWC) & Port Rashid

Taxi fare

If booking a taxi through the app, call centre, or street hail, the amount is as follows:

  • Base fare - Dh8
  • Per km rate - Dh2.23

If booking a 'people of determination' taxi through ports, the amount is as follows:

  • Base fare - Dh25
  • Per km rate - Dh2.23

People of determination, particularly those with non-motor disabilities, can also book regular taxis through the DTC App. Users can avail of the same 50 per cent discount that is offered for the dedicated service for people of determination, upon showing the Sanad card.

