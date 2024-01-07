Dubai: Are children allowed to travel alone on metro, buses?

Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is one of the safest places in the world. Parents often have no problem sending their children to school or extra-curricular classes by public transport. In fact, if you have boarded the metro early in the morning or around at around 2pm in the afternoon, you may have seen girls and boys in their uniforms and with their backpacks, chatting and making their way to or from school.
If you have ever wondered whether this is legal or safe, there is no need to worry - Dubai's RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) has very clear rules in place about minors travelling on the metro or the bus.
Here are the RTA rules on unaccompanied minors travelling on the metro or the public buses, based on age:
- Children below 8 years are recommended to only use public transport in the company of adults
- Children between the ages of 8 and 11 can travel alone on public transport (except inter-city buses), but should have a permission slip from their parents.
- Children of the age 12 and above can travel alone on public transport without an adult present
Apart from being safe and easy modes of transport, the bus and the metro could also prove cheaper for students, with the student Nol card. This card allows children to travel on reduced fares. You can read more about it, and the other types of Nol cards, here.
