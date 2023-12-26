Don't own a car? From ferry to shuttle, 5 alternate ways to travel between Dubai and Sharjah

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 3:56 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 4:08 PM

Looking for a quick and cost-efficient option to travel between Dubai and Sharjah?

Commute without a car and metro between the two cities separated by a sandy border might seem daunting at first, but is actually pretty convenient.

Those looking for comfort have the option of cabs, whereas buses prove to be a more inexpensive mode of transport.

Whether you are hitting Sharjah's bustling markets or looking to get a view of Dubai's scenic skyline - or maybe you are a busy bee travelling for work between the two cities on a daily basis - here is a guide to getting around between the two emirates.

Buses

RTA offers many bus routes from different points between the two bustling cities. The intercity bus options come at different prices and start from various locations in the two cities. Here is a list of the most common bus services offered:

From Dubai to Sharjah

E301 - From Shabab Al Ahli (U6) to Sharjah, Al Taawun (V5)

E303 - From Union (T4) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E303A - From Al Sabkha (S4) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E304 - From Al Satwa (P4) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E306 - From Al Ghubaiba (R3) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E307 - From Deira City Centre (S5) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E307A - From Abu Hail (T5) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E311 - From Rashidiya (T8) to Sharjah, Al Jubail (W5)

E315 - From Etisalat (U8) to Sharjah, Al Muwailah (W8)

E316 - From Rashidiya (T8) to Sharjah Al Noaf (W9)

Routes shown above are as per RTA's Sohail application.

From Sharjah to Dubai (Bus service offered by RTA)

E303 - From Al Jubail to Dubai, Union Square

E306 - From Al Jubail to Dubai, Al Ghubaiba

E307 - From Al Jubail to Dubai, Deira City Centre

E307A - From Al Jubail to Dubai, Abu Hail Metro Station

E315 - From Muwaileh to Dubai, Etisalat Metro Station

(Bus service offered by SRTA)

308 - From Rolla to Dubai, Jabel Ali, Ibn Battuta Bus Station

309 - From Rolla to Dubai, Interchange 4

313 - From Rolla to Dubai, Airport Terminal 2

113 - From Rolla to Dubai, Rashidiya Bus Station

Taxis

RTA offers its cab service between the two emirates. An additional cost of Dh20 is charged when crossing between the two cities.

Sharjah's transport authority SRTA offers a similar taxi service to Dubai, with the same additional charge of Dh20.

Cab services like Careem and Uber are great options to consider while commuting, as they offer several options ranging from normal to luxury, suiting the needs of all kinds of travellers.

Ferry

Looking for a scenic option to reach your destination? RTA's ferry service runs between Dubai and Sharjah from Al Ghubaibah to Sharjah Aquarium (FR5). The service runs back and forth between the two stops.

Cost: Dh15 (silver card) and Dh25 (gold card) for one way travel.

Airport shuttle

Both Dubai and Sharjah international airports offer shuttle services to each emirate. This bus service is a quick and cheap way to reach the other city after landing in or leaving the country.

Air Arabia offers coaches from Sharjah Airport to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Ras al Khaimah. The bus runs to and from Al Ghurair Centre between Dubai and Sharjah. One trip costs Dh20.

Countless private bus services and tourism agencies offer transport from Dubai airport to Sharjah and vice versa.

Rentals

There are numerous car rental options across the UAE for tourists as well as residents to dive into. Be it a family-friendly car or a sports car to fulfil your adrenaline rush, rental spots across the Emirates offer it all.

Apart from rental stores, customers also have online options like Udrive and Ekar. Renting cars is just a click away with these two, as they offer a range of vehicles and brands.

