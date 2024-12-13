Check RTA fine in Dubai: How to pay online; documents, process explained

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Have you recently committed a traffic violation in the UAE and received a fine for the offence from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)? Or do you wish to check your driving record for any violations and are not completely sure on how to go about it?

Fret not. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, has made massive strides in becoming a smart city, through its array of digital initiatives.

Motorists in the UAE and from the other Gulf (GCC) countries can now check and pay their traffic fines through digital platforms that are easily available at their fingertips.

With Dubai going digital, you can now be up to date on your fines and can strive to keep your driving experience in the maximum city that is Dubai and the UAE, without any stress, and hassle-free.

Here's a quick guide on how to check and pay your fines online in four easy steps.

Process

You can first check your fine by logging in to the RTA website (https://traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/revamp/common/public_request_service_info.do?entityId=-1&serviceCode=301&CSRFggw6m1=-fvailc1ux92r)

Once there, proceed by clicking 'start'

There are four options by which you can check your fine – through your number plate details, licence number, fine number or traffic code number

Number plate details

If checking through number plate, you will have to choose any one of the options from the 'Plate Source' segment

There, you will get multiple options of the seven emirates in the UAE — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. Apart from the seven emirates that make up the country, the segment also includes GCC countries — Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and Libya

Once you choose the option, then proceed to the next segment on the same page, which is the 'Plate Category'

The 'Plate Category' consists of private, motorcycle, Dubai Police, learning vehicle, taxi, public transportation, export, consulate authority, political authority, protocol, government vehicle, private transportation, data migration, trailer, Dubai flag, Expo 1, Expo 2, Expo 3, Expo 4, Expo 5, Expo 6, Expo 7, under test, import, trade plate, international organisation, classical and entertainment motorcycle

After choosing that option, move on to the next segment which is the 'Plate Code' where you can click on the code — K, N, T, W, Z, etc — depending on the 'Plate Category'

Once that is done, the next segment is the 'Plate Number' where you feed in your number plate details

Then click 'search'

Licence number

If you are checking your fine through your licence number, there will be two segments — 'Licence Source' and 'Driving Licence Number'

Enter the licence source — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain

Then proceed by entering your driving licence number and the click 'search'

Fine number

If are checking your fine through this section, there will be three segments — 'Fine Number,' 'Fine Source' and 'Fine Year'

Feed in the fine number and then choose the fine source — Abu Dhabi Municipality, Department of Transportation Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Salik, Dubai Police, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Transportation, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Ajman Municipality, Ajman Transport Authority, Traffic-Other Emirates, Financial Department, Fines in Port Offices, Rental Dispute Centre, warrant issuers, and GCC-Other Countries

Then choose the year of the fine

And then click 'search'

Traffic code number