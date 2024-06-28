Salary delayed? Top UAE bank says issues related to payments ‘nearing resolution’

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 8:06 AM

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) late on Thursday said “all the issues related to salary payments for some customers were nearing resolution” who were impacted due to a system upgrade.

The lender said it “immediately contacted the affected customers” as soon as it came to know about the disruption and salary delays.

“Despite our concerted efforts to ensure minimal disruption, we understand that some customers have encountered some service-related issues. This upgrade is essential for enhancing the quality of our banking services provided to our customers. As soon as we became aware of any disruption, we immediately contacted the affected customers to explain that a dedicated team was diligently working to restore the impacted services as quickly as possible,” the UAE lender said in a statement late on Thursday.

“We are happy to report that all the issues related to salary payments for some customers are nearing resolution and will be completed by tonight,” said the statement released late Thursday.

On June 14, DIB sent out an email to its customers about upgrading its system to provide better and safer banking services. The upgrade was planned to take place from June 14 to June 19. During this period, some of the services and channels that were impacted were related to wages protection system registration and file processing, cash on card and balance transfer from DIB credit cards as well as some other services.