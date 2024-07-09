Ajman: Apply for a trade licence; here's how

The application fee is Dh200 and can go up to Dh420
Are you an aspiring small-business owner who is thinking of starting a homely restaurant in Ajman? Or are you the owner of an established company, wishing to expand in different emirates?
To practice any type of business, you first need an economic licence in Ajman, issued by the emirate's Department of Economic Development (DED). New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024, as compared to 2023 first half, amounting to 3,000 new licences according to a report by Ajman DED.
Ready-made women's clothing, restaurants, and building maintenance were the top sectors that the licences were issued for.
You can apply for the Ajman trade licence from the emirate's DED website, smart application or by visiting one of the service centres. To apply for this licence, here are the steps to follow, documents required and cost.
If the licence is requested by an existing business, a copy of the valid passport and ID card of all partners must be presented.
If you are a foreign national, you must first receive approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICP). Certain economic activities, such as those classified high-risk, may also require approval from additional government entities
Fees
One of the documents required to issue a trade licence is the trade name reservation certificate. This is part of the initial steps for the establishment of a business.
Fees
Required documents
The service duration for both issuance of a trade licence, and reservation of a trade name is 24 minutes each.
Ajman recorded a significant growth in business activity during the first half of 2024, with 37,755 active licences in the first half of 2024. This is a 15 percent growth rate compared to the first half of 2023.
The report also showed that more than 15,000 licences were renewed, with a growth rate of 9 percent.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Ajman DED, stated, "These figures reflect the remarkable improvement in the business environment in the Emirate of Ajman, which enhances its position as a preferred investment destination for both local and international investors."
(With inputs from WAM)
