Abu Dhabi: New book reveals insights into learning, teaching Quran language

A new book released by the faculty at NYU Abu Dhabi offers individuals an introduction to the language, rich culture, and artistic expressions of the Quran.
Nasser Isleem, senior lecturer of Arabic at NYU Abu Dhabi’s division of arts and humanities, has co-authored the book titled ‘Qur’anic Arabic: Delve and Dive in the Language of the Qur’an’ with professor of Arabic and Islamic studies at Tayseer Seminary and Imam Khalid Shahu.
The book, now available on Amazon, is dedicated to learning and teaching the language of the Quran at the intermediate level.
The diverse range of multimedia engaged in the book, including lessons on the Quranic recitation, Hadith, Arabic poetry, and calligraphy, introduces students not only to the language of the Quran but also to the rich culture and artistic expressions that are part and parcel of how the Quran is experienced.
“Learning is an active process. Students cannot learn much by only listening to their instructors and memorising pre-packaged assignments. They must be able to talk about it, write with it, relate it to past experiences, and apply it to their daily lives; they need to make learning a part of themselves,” Isleem said while discussing the book’s creative approach to language learning.
“For all these reasons, this book, which is one of three volumes and the second volume focuses on the intermediate level, adopts the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) guidelines and centralises the five C’s: communication, culture, connections, comparisons, and communities, in the teaching of its content. It builds on what the learner knows at a certain proficiency level and creates communicative activities that reinforce such knowledge and background.”
The combination of the book’s communicative approach, its consistent emphasis on the vocabulary and diction of the Quran, and the engagement of all language skills through a wide range of exercises lend a comprehensive coverage to the book that is unique and unprecedented in the field.
