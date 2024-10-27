Abu Dhabi: How to apply for private party permit

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Want to hold a party on your birthday? Or have you recently graduated and want to celebrate this milestone with your friends? No matter the occasion, if you want to hold a party in Abu Dhabi, you need to apply for a private party permit. The registered company organising your event can apply for this permit, whether that is a restaurant, hotel, or event organisers in the UAE.

To do so, the business can apply on the Tamm portal, in a few simple steps. After logging in, filling out the application with the required documents, and paying the fees, the permit will be issued in 3 working days. Here are the documents required, fees, and some points to keep in mind.

Required documents

Letter with the details of the activities

Contract or NOC between the event organiser and the owner of the venue

Valid passport or Emirates ID

Fees

Monthly fees for each entertainer - Dh500

Private party permit request fees - Dh350

10 per cent of the ticket fee will be collected (if tickets are sold)