Abu Dhabi: Enrol your child in a charter school; eligibility, documents explained

Are you trying to enrol your child in a tuition-free institute? These American-curriculum schools in Abu Dhabi are free of cost, and are neither public nor private.

These schools are a result of a partnership between the government and the private sectors. Under the Department of Education and Knowledge, the emirate seeks to provide a third education model (in addition to public and private schools) for students to advance the aim of a knowledge-based economy.

Here's what you need to know about eligibility, documents required, and more.

Eligibility

To enrol in a chartered school, students must be:

UAE nationals

Children of UAE national mothers

Citizens of GCC countries (only for registration in Grade 1 and above)

Holders of decree for citizenship issued by the President or his deputy

Required documents

Abu Dhabi residence proof

Student's Emirates ID

Student's birth certificate

Parent's Emirates ID

Transfer certificate for transfers from other emirates

Attested academic certificate for transfers outside UAE

Copy of decree for citizenship issued by the President or his deputy

Completed registration form

For students of determination, completed SOD registration form and required supporting documents

Supporting documents if the parent is not the father

Students must also meet minimum age criteria for registration in the corresponding grade, which can be viewed by going to the official website for every registration cycle. Registration must be done in the specified period, and any requirements as set by ADEK must be met.