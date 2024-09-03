E-Paper

Abu Dhabi: Enrol your child in a charter school; eligibility, documents explained

These American-curriculum schools are free of cost, and are neither public nor private

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:47 AM

Are you trying to enrol your child in a tuition-free institute? These American-curriculum schools in Abu Dhabi are free of cost, and are neither public nor private.

These schools are a result of a partnership between the government and the private sectors. Under the Department of Education and Knowledge, the emirate seeks to provide a third education model (in addition to public and private schools) for students to advance the aim of a knowledge-based economy.


Here's what you need to know about eligibility, documents required, and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eligibility

To enrol in a chartered school, students must be:

  • UAE nationals
  • Children of UAE national mothers
  • Citizens of GCC countries (only for registration in Grade 1 and above)
  • Holders of decree for citizenship issued by the President or his deputy

Required documents

  • Abu Dhabi residence proof
  • Student's Emirates ID
  • Student's birth certificate
  • Parent's Emirates ID
  • Transfer certificate for transfers from other emirates
  • Attested academic certificate for transfers outside UAE
  • Copy of decree for citizenship issued by the President or his deputy
  • Completed registration form
  • For students of determination, completed SOD registration form and required supporting documents
  • Supporting documents if the parent is not the father

Students must also meet minimum age criteria for registration in the corresponding grade, which can be viewed by going to the official website for every registration cycle. Registration must be done in the specified period, and any requirements as set by ADEK must be met.

To find a charter school, go to the Charter Schools Abu Dhabi website (link to the website can be found on ADEK's official site), and click on 'find a school' under the main menu. An online registration form must also be filled.

