Abu Dhabi bans junk food, sets strict rules for healthy eating habits in schools, canteens

Schools offering food services to students and staff must provide healthy, nutrient-rich food. They must also obtain the required licenses and maintain inspection records and notices, according to Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

As per the new policy, which the education department implemented during the 2024/25 academic year, schools are required to create a safe and healthy food environment while actively promoting nutritious food choices. The policy outlines clear guidelines for providing sustainable and health-conscious food options.

The policy requires schools to put in measures to actively supervise students during snack/mealtimes to:

Ensure that students are consuming acceptable foods (e.g., not bringing allergens that may harm other students, etc.) Ensure all students have access to a meal every day (unless fasting) To be vigilant about concerning food-related behaviour (eating disorders, food-related bullying, etc.)

During events, schools must ensure that certain food items, such as alcohol, carbonated drinks, pork, and foods containing allergens, are prohibited.

While creating a healthy food culture, the school must ensure that unsafe food items, such as those containing allergens (e.g., nuts), are prohibited for personal consumption or distribution on school premises.

Parents involvement is important to ensure healthy eating habits among students. Schools should share with parents guidelines on healthy and balanced eating, including food restrictions. These guidelines should highlight "unhealthy" foods, such as fried items, that the school advises parents to avoid packing. These food items can contribute to long-term health issues like obesity, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes among others.

Food services in the campus

Schools are required to comply with the government's food safety regulations when providing food services within the campus. Teachers and canteen staff must attend training conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) and other relevant entities to promote healthy eating when supervising and/or interacting with students.

External food delivery services, such as Talabat, Deliveroo, must be prohibited during school hours to maintain control over the nutritional value and safety of the food students consume.

Students must be involved in the process of planning and enhancing school food services, which can be done through feedback forms or other methods, allowing students to contribute their opinions and suggestions for improvement.

Special considerations

Schools should respect the religious, cultural, and ethical needs of minority groups and involve them in decisions related to food services and food labelling.

1. Schools must take the following steps to support students with allergies, following the guidelines set by the Abu Dhabi Food Safety regulations:

Keep records of students' food allergies and intolerances, and ensure these records are available in the school canteen.

Make sure food labels clearly state any allergens in the food offered by the school. In addition, schools should: Plan meals and activities considering students' allergies and intolerances to ensure the food is safe or can be easily adjusted for most students.

Require parents to inform the school right away if their child develops an allergy and provide any necessary medications.

Share allergy records with relevant staff, parents, and students to prevent accidental exposure to allergens.

Carry out risk assessments related to food allergies and take actions to reduce the risks.

Have clear procedures for managing allergic reactions, especially severe ones.

Properly label and store medicines needed to manage allergies. The policy aims to enhance the nutritional awareness and eating habits of the school community by promoting a better understanding of healthy and sustainable food practices, while creating school environments that support these habits. [Editor's note: This policy is effective 2024/25 academic year. Schools are expected to be fully compliant with the policy by the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year.]