10% off flights, no minimum bank account balance: 10 offers available to Dubai students

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:27 PM

The bustling city of Dubai offers many perks to students who are studying in the emirate, as they learn the ropes to enter the diverse industries hosted by the city.

From reduced prices on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take — as they juggle between home and university, some even making a pit stop at the company they intern — the city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable.

Here is a list of places that offer discounts to students across the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. Fly with perks

Emirates

Dubai's well-know carrier, Emirates, offers a 10 per cent discount to students on economy as well as business class trips. Students can also get a 10kg extra baggage allowance or one extra piece.

This offer is valid for bookings made until March 31, 2025, and is applicable to students between the ages of 16 and 31.

This also applies to international students who reside in the UAE.

To avail the offer, students must use the promo code 'STUDENT' while booking and make sure to present a valid student ID or school acceptance letter at the check‑in.

Etihad Airways

International students who call the Emirates their home can avail the airline's offer, as well as students who have come to the UAE specifically for educational purposes. The offer gives a 10 per cent off to students on economy flights and 5 per cent off on business flights.

This is applicable to students between the ages of 18 and 32. This applies to both one-way, as well round trips.

International students studying in the following countries are eligible to apply:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and UK.

This offer is valid for bookings made before June, 2024. Students must have a verified international student ID before making the booking and must log in through the 'Etihad Guest' portal.

2. Fazaa loyalty card

The loyalty card programme Fazaa, offers a 'Fazaa Student Card', that allows students to avail discounts at restaurants, university programs, libraries, shopping outlets, cinema and more, not only in Dubai, but across the UAE.

Students have to simply present the 'student' discount card to avail this.

3. Opening a bank account

While pursuing their higher education, many students opt to intern to gain experience, as well as to save up some money. To ensure students can save funds easily, while also having a safe mode of transaction, some banks in the UAE have started student packages.

These offers allow students to open an account without paying any opening fees. They are also not required to have any minimum balance or salary. They can also avail offers on movies, restaurants, hotels and more with some banks.

Banks like ADCB, Liv, ADIB, Emirates Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD are some of the financial institutions that offer these discounts.

4. Nol card

The personal Nol card — or what one would refer to as the 'blue' card in layman's terms — gives certain groups of people a 50 per cent concession in fares. Students between the ages of 5 and 23 are eligible for this.

Unlike other cards, the personal card is linked to the Emirates ID, which gives users the ability to recover their balance in case their card gets lost or stolen.

5. Learn driving at your own pace

Since timings can be one of the biggest issues for university students due to class schedules, institutes have introduced packages that offer ease to students as they gear up to get behind the wheel.

The minimum age for individuals to enrol for a driving course in the UAE is 17 years and 6 months. After passing all tests, a driving license will be issued only at the age of 18 and above.

Emirates Driving Institute offers a youth package where students can avail the following benefits:

Paying in instalments at 0 per cent interest

E-lectures for flexibility

Unlimited tests and training until the student passes

Fast-track training for up to four hours during a day or eight hours in a week. This is applicable on all days except Saturdays and during prescribed training time.

Students can book their training as per their flexibility

6. Watch a movie

For students looking to unwind and relax on their weekends, theatres in the UAE have the perfect set of offers.

At the price of Dh59, Roxy Cinemas gives students a chance to watch a movie, enjoy a drink, and have popcorn. This is valid from Mondays to Fridays, until 6pm.

The offer is valid in Roxy's at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and The Beach JBR. Students are required to present a valid students ID to avail this offer.

7. Buying digital essentials

Apple

Whether you're a new university student or a current one, Apple offers a 'savings' offer to students, as well as parents buying electronics for university students, in addition to teachers and staff members.

The 'education store' online allows students to get discounts on Macs, iPads and selected accessories, displays, AppleCare+ for Mac and AppleCare+ for iPad.

Samsung

Full-time or part-time students of accredited educational institutions in the UAE can buy Samsung products at a 30 per cent discount. Additionally, they can get free delivery and enjoy 14 days of free returns on all orders. Students will also be given instalment plans to reduce the pressure of payment.

The offer gives a limit of five products per product category, up to a total value of Dh110,190, every two years. These products can be accessed in the 'Samsung Education Store'.

Students have to only register with their student email ID to proceed with buying their products online.

8. Music on a budget