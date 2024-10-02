Zhejiang Environmental Protection Services breaks new ground in Dubai

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 11:33 AM

The 2024 Zhejiang Service Trade Exhibition, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, successfully took place from October 1 to 3 at the Dubai World Trade Center. This event showcased the province’s strides in environmental protection and its role in advancing the green development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China is currently undergoing a rapid transformation toward a more eco-friendly economy, actively addressing global climate change, and promoting sustainable practices. A key component of this shift is the green development aspect of the Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at enhancing global ecological health. As a result, environmentally conscious trade has become central to the collaborative efforts within the initiative.

Zhejiang Province is home to a vibrant array of environmental protection enterprises, supported by a strong foundation in the environmental industry, cutting-edge technology, and a highly skilled workforce. The province’s green trade is thriving, with export values increasing annually and more than 10,000 companies involved, particularly in comprehensive environmental protection services. Nine of Zhejiang’s leading environmental protection service companies participated in the Dubai exhibition, showcasing a variety of innovative products and services. These included comprehensive environmental management solutions, fluid purification and separation technologies, wastewater recycling systems, intelligent sealing detection systems, smart water management solutions, and other cutting-edge environmental services.

The Zhejiang exhibition area also featured several presentations and networking sessions, attracting a large number of visitors and fostering vibrant communication. This event highlights the deepening of international cooperation, with Zhejiang’s environmental protection enterprises committed to enhancing the import and export of eco-friendly products and services. Their efforts will continue to support the green development goals of the Belt and Road Initiative.