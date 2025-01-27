Zhanna Kirkland reflects on the highlights of Vicenzaoro January 2025

The prestigious Vicenzaoro January 2025, themed ‘Crafting the Future’, took place from January 17 to 21 in Vicenza, Italy. The event brought together 1,300 exhibitors from over 32 countries, along with buyers and visitors from around the globe, solidifying its position as one of the most significant gatherings in the jewellery industry.

Among the attendees was Zhanna Kirkland, a jewellery enthusiast and thought leader, who shared her experience of the event. Reflecting on the atmosphere, she noted how welcoming and well-organised it was, with every detail carefully planned to make attendees feel comfortable and supported. The event was a perfect blend of inspiration, innovation, and opportunities for industry connections.

On the opening day, Zhanna described the atmosphere as ‘unforgettable’, with the event showcasing Italian craftsmanship alongside cutting-edge technology and global collaboration. Over the course of the event, she delved deeper into the stories behind the brands, uncovering the rich histories and the passion that goes into every piece of jewellery. From carefully chosen gemstones to family heirlooms passed down through generations, each creation was a testament to the artistry and vision of the designers.

Zhanna also highlighted the energy and positivity she experienced while interacting with exhibitors. She shared how the event wasn’t just about showcasing jewellery but also about celebrating the craftsmanship, creativity, and emotions behind each design. The focus on sustainability and innovation was evident, as brands embraced modern practices to shape the future of the jewellery industry.

The five-day event also offered seminars and educational discussions, providing a platform for professionals to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and forge meaningful connections. Zhanna appreciated the collaborative and supportive environment that allowed attendees to engage with both the artistry and the people driving the industry forward. As the event concluded, Zhanna expressed her gratitude for being part of such an extraordinary gathering. She described Vicenzaoro January 2025 as a defining moment for the jewelry industry, celebrating Italian artistry while fostering global innovation and collaboration. Vicenzaoro continues to uphold its legacy as one of the most prestigious jewellery events worldwide, dedicated to craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation. For more details on the event, visit Zhanna Kirkland's Instagram handle.