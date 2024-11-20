ZainTECH and Tencent collaborate to introduce advanced digital twin applications regionally

ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces a compelling collaboration with Tencent Cloud, a global technology leader, to further enrich digital transformation initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through the integration of Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge digital twin technology onto ZainTECH’s enterprise solutions.

This strategic partnership is a significant step towards empowering enterprises and government entities with innovative solutions that leverage the power of digital twins to optimise business operations, enhance decision-making processes, and drive sustainable growth in the digital era. The companies will capitalise on Tencent Cloud's expertise in this area and ZainTECH's deep understanding of the regional market dynamics and customer needs.

Tencent Cloud's Digital Twin technology offers a sophisticated platform for creating virtual replicas of physical assets, processes, and systems, enabling organisations to simulate, analyse, and optimise their operations with precision and efficiency. By harnessing this capability, businesses can gain valuable insights, streamline processes, and drive innovation across various industries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said: "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that enable organisations to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Integrating Tencent Cloud's technology into our digital transformation initiatives will empower our clients to unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our customers through strategic collaborations with global technology leaders."

Digital twin technology is enjoying a widening range of applications, including testing new designs for equipment or spaces; conducting diagnostics on organizational health; and enabling more effective city management. ZainTECH’s expanding portfolio of products and solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, modern infrastructure, and digital solutions can all benefit from the application of digital twin technology, as we help accelerate our clients’ time-to-value. Dan Hu, vice president of Tencent Cloud International, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) commented, "We are excited to partner with ZainTECH, a trusted leader in digital transformation, to bring our advanced Digital Twin solutions to the MENA market. Together, we will empower organisations to harness the power of digital technologies and unlock new avenues for growth and innovation." According to ZainTECH estimates, Digital Twin technology will revolutionise results and transform knowledge into power for enterprises: Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Reduce maintenance cost by up to 30 per cent

Predictive Maintenance: Cut downtime by up to 20 per cent

Energy Savings: Optimise energy use by up to 15 per cent

Faster Time-to-Market: Speed up product development cycles by up to 30 per cent

Risk Mitigation: Lower compliance costs by 50 per cent

Data-Driven Revenue Models: Identify new streams through performance-based services

