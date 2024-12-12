Yuki Tsunoda meets fans at YAS Mall, celebrating speed and style with Tudor

Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons, the exclusive distributor of Tudor watches in the UAE, hosted a special meet-and-greet event with renowned Formula 1 driver, Yuki Tsunoda, at the Tudor Boutique in YAS Mall on December 4. The event coincided with the highly anticipated Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The exclusive event offered fans a unique opportunity to meet Yuki Tsunoda, explore the latest Tudor timepieces, and experience the brand’s fusion of precision, performance, and style. Yuki Tsunoda, a brand ambassador for Tudor, shared his insights on the brand’s 'Born to Dare' motto, aligning it with his relentless pursuit of excellence in motorsport. He emphasised the importance of daring to push boundaries, a philosophy that resonates with both the world of Formula 1 and the spirit of Tudor watches.

Speaking on what it means to be part of the Tudor family, Yuki Tsunoda said, "I think it is something that matches well with our Team, as well as the 'Born to Dare' motto of Tudor. Watches mean time, and trying to do the fastest lap time out on track is our job. This is a unique environment, and I think we have a very good relationship with Tudor and we've been growing up together since the start of the year." The event was attended by Yousef Al Khoori, CEO of Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons, Saeed Al Khoori, board member of Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons, and Éric Pirson, CEO of Tudor Watches.

As the partnership between Tudor and Visa Cash App RB Team continues to grow, fans can look forward to more exciting collaborations and events that celebrate the spirit of daring and precision.