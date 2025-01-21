YOYI Tech and TheGenX Media announce strategic partnership

YOYI Tech, a leading provider of demand-side platform (DSP) technologies and advertising placement services in China, has announced a strategic partnership with TheGenX Media, a pioneer in digital marketing and advertising across the MENA region. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in YOYI Tech’s mission to deliver cutting-edge AdTech solutions and achieve impactful marketing results for global brands.

With access to more than 80 per cent of media inventories in China, YOYI Tech is renowned for its comprehensive DSP systems that empower advertisers to efficiently purchase inventory and autonomously manage campaigns. TheGenX Media, celebrated for its innovative and high-performing campaigns, brings unmatched creativity and market expertise, reinforcing the strength of this partnership.

“China has significantly increased its investments in the Mena region over recent years, reinforcing stronger economic ties and opening up new opportunities for technological collaboration,” said Andy Ng, managing director, APAC.

“By combining our deep technological expertise and extensive reach in China with TheGenX Media’s innovative campaigns and influence in Mena, we are creating a platform that will drive transformative growth for our clients. This collaboration is not just about expanding our footprint but about setting new standards in digital marketing excellence.”

Through this partnership, YOYI Tech will leverage its technological prowess and vast reach within China to complement TheGenX Media’s dominance in the Mena region. This cross-regional cooperation aims to redefine digital advertising by emphasising innovation, efficiency, and measurable outcomes.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to offering brands in the Mena region access to world-class AdTech solutions,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and founder of TheGenX Media.

“By combining YOYI Tech’s technological excellence and our deep understanding of the local market, we aim to create groundbreaking opportunities for our clients. Together, we are poised to set a new benchmark in digital advertising by fostering innovation, efficiency, and measurable impact.” Key to this partnership is the principle of mutual growth and shared success. YOYI Tech will provide TheGenX Media with premium media inventory, seamless DSP operations, and comprehensive support services, Additionally, YOYI Tech will ensure all advertisements comply with relevant regulations, maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. Roy Zhou, CEO of YOYI Tech, said: “With growing trade and business collaborations between Mena and China, an increasing number of brands from Mena are striving to enter the market of China, and vice versa. Over 14 years of practice, beyond offering our pioneering DSP product, YOYI Tech has developed deep expertise in China’s unique digital marketing ecosystem. We are confident that our partnership with TheGenX Media will unlock more innovative, effective, and efficient marketing solutions for Mena brands, bridging the gap between these dynamic markets and driving growth through precise customer engagement.” By pushing the boundaries of AdTech and MarTech innovation, YOYI Tech continues to enable brands worldwide to drive sustainable growth through data-driven, programmatic advertising. This collaboration with TheGenX Media underscores YOYI Tech’s dedication to transforming the global advertising landscape and delivering exceptional solutions to clients.

For more details about YOYI Tech and its services, visit https://en.yoyi.com.cn/. To explore TheGenX Media’s offerings, visit https://thegenxmedia.com/.