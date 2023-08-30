Youngest developer Saleh Tabakh taps Dubai’s architectural landscape

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:22 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:24 PM

After firmly entrenching in the Turkish market, Al Andalus Group is set to focus on adding value to Dubai’s architectural landscape. The Andalusia group consists of a number of companies that specialise in investment and development, with interest in various sectors such as real estate, retail, health care and hospitality.

In fact, the overall real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years. As per the figures issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD), recently Dubai's overall real estate market recorded a total of 3,229 real estate transactions worth over Dh23.1 billion were conducted during the week ending 25th August, 2023.

The DLD report showed that 183 plots were sold for Dh1.33 billion, while 2,361 apartments and villas were purchased for Dh5.77 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for Dh93.37 million, a plot sold for Dh76 million in Palm Jumeirah, and another sold for Dh64.1 million in Al Barshaa South Second.

Madinat Al Mataar recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 51 transactions worth Dh182.3 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 24 transactions worth Dh59.3 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with 19 transactions worth Dh33 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included three in Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh65 million, Dh57 million, and Dh54 million respectively.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached Dh15.75 billion. Meanwhile, 121 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh301 million.

Saleh Tabakh, founder and CEO, is eyeing major expansion in Dubai. Speaking at length about Dubai expansion and his company’s USP, Tabakh explained, “I am passionate about creating remarkable building structures that add value to Dubai's architectural landscape. Having been a part of the real estate industry for so long, I have developed a keen insight into industry trends, market needs, and customer demand. My passion only grows stronger with each project that I deliver, which includes over 18 mega projects and 60,000 units. Through my years of experience, I have founded a company that offers end-to-end real estate development and management services to the market. The goal is to ensure that our clients' needs are met every step of the way, from the conceptualisation stage to handing over the keys. Our team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and timely delivery has been the cornerstone of our success, and we take immense pride in our work."

"At my company, we believe that real estate development is not just about constructing buildings, but rather about building communities and fulfilling dreams. We aim to create sustainable, future-focused spaces that cater to the needs of our clients and those of future generations. Our focus is not just on building homes but also on enhancing the livability of neighbourhoods and cities, contributing to a better future for all," he added.

About his future expansion plans and Dubai property scenario, Tabakh said, “Dubai has always been my first choice when it comes to expanding my business. After establishing a successful business portfolio overseas I now want to focus on the Middle Eastern regions, especially Dubai, as I see a very big opportunity here. In fact, I have observed that Dubai Marina and Business Bay have continued to be users’ favourite for luxury monthly short-term rental apartments. Being one of the fastest growing cities, Dubai boasts of a world-class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong & transparent regulations, tax free & freeholds. In fact, it even provides real estate investment visa for properties above Dh1 million, which no other city in the world offers."

For more information, please contact: www.acy.ae/.