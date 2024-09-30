Young innovator Neeraj Shah from DIA revolutionises access to government welfare schemes with innovative platform 'SchemeBharat'

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:28 PM

Neeraj Shah, a 17-year-old student and Head Boy at Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, is making a profound impact on the lives of thousands of underprivileged individuals in India through his innovative platform, SchemeBharat. At an age when most teenagers are focusing on schoolwork, Neeraj is focused on transforming lives by connecting the underserved with much-needed government welfare schemes.

Shah’s journey began during a 21-kilometer barefoot pilgrimage in Govardhan, a town in the Mathura district, where he witnessed the struggles of local vendors, many of whom were unaware of government welfare schemes that were designed to support them. I realised that designing the schemes was only part of the effort; making them reach the maximum number of people was a completely different task,” Shah shared.

Recognising that government schemes had the potential to uplift millions, Shah was inspired to create SchemeBharat — an application that simplifies access to welfare schemes. It offers details and eligibility criteria for various central and state schemes in both Hindi and English, making crucial information accessible to the underserved who often struggle to navigate complex government websites.

SchemeBharat consolidates a wide range of schemes from sectors such as social welfare, health, education, and agriculture. It has already impacted over 7,000 people across India, simplifying access to life-changing government programs. “People face different challenges, yet schemes for their assistance do exist. It’s about finding them and making it simplified enough to encourage them to apply for government assistance,” Shah explained.

The platform goes beyond just providing information—it identifies key issues, such as the lack of necessary documentation among rural populations, and offers resources to help individuals secure the documents they need to apply for the schemes.

Shah's drive to continuously improve SchemeBharat led to a significant expansion of its database to include more schemes benefiting women who face social and economic discrimination. He credits conversations with women during his visits to rural India for this shift: “Speaking to women inspired me to expand the database on my application to include a wider variety of schemes.” To further extend the reach of SchemeBharat, Neeraj has partnered with several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), including the Chinmaya Organization for Rural Development (CORD), Urja Trust, and Kshamata Trust. These partnerships allow him to provide targeted support to underprivileged groups, particularly women, ensuring that the platform delivers practical, tangible benefits to communities in need. In addition to running SchemeBharat, Neeraj authored a research paper evaluating the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on credit access for unbanked populations, which was published in the prestigious Indian Journal of Finance and Banking. This research reflects his deep interest in development economics and econometrics, fields in which he aims to further his education in the United States. “I aspire to work in economic policy someday,” Shah said. “It’s a fundamental way to drive economic development.” As Shah looks ahead, his focus remains clear. He plans to expand SchemeBharat to reach more regions across India, ensuring that even more underprivileged communities can access government welfare schemes.

Shah’s work is a testament to the power of youth, innovation, and empathy. Through SchemeBharat, he is not only bridging the gap between government schemes and those who need them most but also setting an inspiring example of how one individual can create lasting change.