WOW Resorts breaks ground on landmark JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 4:09 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 5:39 PM

A landmark event took place on May 14, as WOW Resorts began the construction of the JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island with a prestigious groundbreaking ceremony. Hosted on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the event welcomed a distinguished gathering of industry leaders and esteemed guests, marking the commencement of the $1.3 billion luxury development expected to open in late 2026.

This groundbreaking ceremony not only celebrates the expansion of WOW Resorts into the Northern Emirates but also introduces the first JW Marriott Residences in the GCC. The development features a two-component building that offers a unique blend of residential and hospitality experiences, masterfully designed by renowned Beverly Hills architect Tony Ashai in collaboration with Dubai-based Lead Consultants Architecture Design Unit (ADU).

"We are thrilled to introduce JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island, a project that embodies innovative luxury and serene living," says Anwar Aman, co-founder and co-CEO of WOW Resorts. We aim to create a destination exceeding the expectations of our discerning clientele, offering them an unparalleled paradise with exceptional comfort."

Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, co-founder and co-CEO of WOW Resorts, added: "This groundbreaking ceremony signifies more than building residences; it's about crafting lasting experiences. Al Marjan Island will stand as a testament to our dedication to excellence in hospitality and real estate. We are excited to witness its evolution into a beacon of luxury living."

JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island boasts a prime location—the closest site to the UAE's first confirmed integrated resort operated by Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts. Residents can choose from 474 exclusive residences, ranging from cozy one-bedrooms to sprawling four-bedroom penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped for ultimate comfort. Complementing this residential splendour, the resort boasts 264 lavishly designed guest rooms, promising an unparalleled experience for every visitor. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf's turquoise waters, the development offers a range of high-end amenities. These encompass seven fine-dining establishments, serene sky gardens, a state-of-the-art JW spa, multiple pools, a fitness centre, a cinema, and a picturesque man-made lagoon. These features further elevate Al Marjan Island's allure as a premier destination for both homeowners and tourists. Reflecting on the project's design, Tony Ashai said: "Designing the JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island has been an inspiring experience. The project's bold design and focus on maximising the natural beauty of the location will create a truly exceptional destination." The exclusive sales rights for this prestigious project have been awarded to One Broker Group. Their track record of excellence in the luxury real estate market ensures that buyers will receive top-notch service and expertise every step of the way.

Umar Bin Farooq, CEO of One Broker Group, remarks, "As the exclusive sales partner for JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island, we are incredibly proud to be part of this groundbreaking project. The residences promise to be a cornerstone of luxury and exclusivity, perfectly tailored for those seeking an unparalleled living experience in a vibrant and thriving waterfront community."