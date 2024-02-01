World-renowned motivational speaker Swami Gyanvatsal inspires at Kanz Jewels in Dubai

The office will cater to the needs of the people living in UAE pertaining to work visas, student visas and permanent residency in UK, Canada, Australia and various European countries
Kanz Jewels, a prominent jewellery destination, had the honour of hosting the esteemed Swami Gyanvatsal, a globally recognised motivational speaker. The visit, marked by wisdom and inspiration, saw the presence of Anil Dhanak, founder and managing director, Kanz Jewels, who extended a warm welcome to Gyanvatsal.
Gyanvatsal, known for his profound insights and uplifting messages, engaged with the Kanz Jewels team, sharing motivational thoughts and fostering an atmosphere of positivity. The visit highlighted the synergy between spiritual wisdom and the artistry of fine jewellery.
Dhanak expressed gratitude for Gyanvatsal's presence, emphasising the importance of combining spiritual enrichment with the beauty of jewellery. The event was a harmonious blend of spirituality and craftsmanship, leaving a lasting impact on all present.
The office will cater to the needs of the people living in UAE pertaining to work visas, student visas and permanent residency in UK, Canada, Australia and various European countries
The year 2024 will see the integration of artificial intelligence, natural language processing, remote teams and sustainability firmly embedded in the industrial metaverse, describes Simran Bagga, vice president of Omnix Engineering and Foundation Technologies, Omnix International
This milestone not only underscores the centre's success but also symbolises a decade of unwavering commitment, growth, and trust
Jetour took its first international bow on January 27 in the UAE, underscoring the region's global importance
Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack
As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, considering hyper deflationary tokens could be a strategic move for those aiming to stay ahead of the curve
The warm welcome extended to him during his stay showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the generosity of its people