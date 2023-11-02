World Jiu-Jitsu champions celebrate UAE's Tarik bin Faisal earning his third black belt stripe

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 2:42 PM

Sheikh Tarik Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, recently achieved a significant milestone in his BJJ journey by earning his third stripe last week. This recognition of his hard work and progress in the art was bestowed upon him by Leo Vieira one of grappling’s most important coaches and one of the Top BJJ Competitors of All Time by BJJ Heroes.

The global BJJ community, including some of the world's most renowned practitioners, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Al Qasimi for this remarkable achievement

Shiekh Tarik clinched a bronze medal in the blue belt division at the European Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Lisbon. He further solidified his standing in the Jiu-Jitsu community by securing a gold medal at the European Championship and silver medals at the World No Gi Championships in 2014 and 2015, held in Los Angeles, USA. His dedication and skill were on full display when he won the gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in London in 2016.

Sheikh Tarik Bin Faisal Al Qasimi said: "Earning the third stripe as a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu is a significant achievement that demonstrates one's dedication and consistency in the sport. It evokes feelings of happiness, pride, and appreciation."

Al Qasimi added: "This milestone represents the culmination of years of effort and commitment, highlighting personal growth and development throughout the journey. The chance to learn from esteemed athletes and coaches enhances the importance of this accomplishment."

Marcus Almeida (Buchecha), a multiple-time World Jiu-Jitsu and ADCC submission fighting champion, and a member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame, said: "Huge congratulations to Sheikh Tariq for a well-deserved third stripe on his belt. He truly embodies the martial art spirit and has done an amazing job during the journey with the art, always supporting, learning, and teaching not only himself but for everyone he's crossed paths with."

Roberto de Abreu a seven-time World No-Gi Champion, said: "Celebrating Sheikh Tarik's well-deserved third stripe is a testament to his unwavering dedication to martial arts. His unyielding commitment to learning and his passion for teaching have left a lasting impact on all those who have had the privilege of being part of his journey."

Roger Gracie, a retired mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) and former professional jiu-jitsu athlete, widely regarded as one of the sport's Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), said: “It's great to train with Tariq, who is always coming with new techniques to get me with."

Lucas Lepri, a nine-time black belt World Champion who won every major jiu-jitsu tournament at black belt, including the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi and No-Gi), said: "I would like to congratulate my friend Sheikh Tariq Al Qasimi for receiving his third stripe on his black belt. I couldn’t be prouder of him and the way he dedicates himself to the sport throughout his life. For sure, he is a true martial artist, and he has been training for many years, learning from many professors. It was a pleasure to be with him, sharing the mats many times, and seeing his evolution. His dedication is very inspirational to everybody, and I always looked forward to being with him on the mats. I learned so much from him as well."

Braulio Estima, a 4th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a winner of many grappling tournaments across the world, said: "Sheikh Tariq Al Qasimi is an absolute legend! Not only is he a member of the royal family, but he's also a warrior in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Talk about true strength. What sets him apart is his humble attitude, passion, and openness to learning. He's always pushing himself to new heights and never settles for the easy way out. It's an absolute honour for me to be a part of his journey."

Davi Ramos, a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, ranked #10 in the ACA Lightweight rankings, said: "I extend my sincere congratulations on achieving the recognition of three degrees in Jiu-Jitsu, which takes many years of training and devotion. The commitment, dedication, and significant contributions to the sport's growth are truly commendable. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of that. It's an honor to train with Sheikh Tariq Al Qasimi and witness his continuous progress and become a friend at the same time. His efforts to enhance skills and his support towards the Jiu-Jitsu community are truly inspiring."

Filipe Peña, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and ADCC world champion said: “Congratulations to Sheikh Tarik on your 3rd degree, very well deserved. Many years of love and dedication for the sport. I am happy to be part of his journey, to share the mat with him, teaching and always learning a lot at the same time."