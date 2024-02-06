World IP Litigation Forum: Dr Sandjar Muminov named 'Patent Attorney of the Year' by IIPLA, USA

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 10:56 AM

Dr Sandjar Muminov, a distinguished UAE-based professional in the field of intellectual property law, has been honoured with the prestigious title of 'Patent Attorney of the Year' by the International Intellectual Property Law Association (IIPLA, USA). This significant recognition underscores Dr Muminov's exceptional contributions and expertise in the realm of global and local IP laws.

The award, announced on January 22, 2024, by the IIPLA, USA, is a testament to Dr Muminov's outstanding achievements and commitment to advancing the field of intellectual property. With a career marked by innovation, diligence, and a deep understanding of patent and copyright laws, Dr Muminov has consistently demonstrated exemplary skills and dedication to his clients and the legal community.

Dr Muminov has played a pivotal role in shaping global intellectual property practices, standing out as a leader in the IP-industry. His extensive knowledge and proficiency in patent and copyright laws have secured numerous successes in legal, litigation and investment industries.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the 'Patent Attorney of the Year' award from IIPLA, USA. This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication. Intellectual property law is a dynamic and evolving field, and I am committed to continuing our efforts to protect and monetize IP-assets of our clients," remarked Dr Muminov upon receiving the award.

As a seasoned professional, Dr Muminov has successfully navigated the complexities of intellectual property law, providing strategic approach for AI-created IP-works, counsel to a diverse clientele ranging from startups to multinational corporations. His passion for legal innovations and commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards have set him apart as a leading figure in the legal community, especially related to IP-litigation, M&A and IP-based investment deals.

For more information, visit: www.iipla.org