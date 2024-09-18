Win big this September with Big Ticket’s unforgettable prizes

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM

This September, Big Ticket is back, promising to make this season an unforgettable one for its participants! As the GCC's largest and longest-running raffle for cash prizes and luxury cars, Big Ticket is raising the stakes with an extraordinary lineup of rewards for all ticket holders. With an incredible Dh20 million grand prize and the chance to drive home in a stunning Maserati Ghibli, there's never been a better time to start dreaming big!

For over three decades, Big Ticket has been a household name across the UAE, offering guaranteed prizes to its loyal community of hopeful participants. This September, by purchasing a ticket for just Dh500, you’ll enter the draw for the grand prize of Dh20 million. The lucky winner will be announced on October 3, alongside 10 other individuals who will each take home a whopping Dh100,000!

Keeping the thrill alive throughout the month, Big Ticket has introduced the 'Lucky Tuesday Call', a brand-new initiative where three winners will be chosen each week to receive Dh100,000 every Tuesday. Every Dh500 ticket gives you a shot at the Dh20 million grand prize while also automatically entering you into the weekly Tuesday draws—doubling your chances to win! For those with a taste for luxury, Big Ticket has an extra treat this September. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for Dh150, you’ll enter the draw for a chance to win a glamorous Maserati Ghibli, valued at Dh410,000. The grand draw, scheduled for October 3, will reveal the lucky new owner of this magnificent vehicle, adding to a day already packed with exciting rewards. With three weekly cash prize winners, 10 additional winners of Dh100,000, and the Dh20 million grand prize all up for grabs, this September promises to be one of the most thrilling months yet! The total prize value stands at an astounding Dh22,610,000, including the luxurious Maserati Ghibli, making this a life-changing opportunity for all participants.

Customers can purchase their Big Ticket tickets online at www.bigticket.ae or visit the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event—get your tickets and start dreaming big today!