Western Furniture unveils the Nebulona Collection by e-ggs Miniforms

The collection features distinctive drop-shaped armrests and plump, curvaceous seats

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM

Western Furniture is delighted to present the Nebulona Collection by e-ggs Miniforms, a visionary series that brings the aesthetics of outer space to the comfort of your home. The collection, highlighted by its distinctive drop-shaped armrests and plump, curvaceous seats, invites you to surrender to its embrace and explore the beauty of travel through imagination.

Western Furniture invites you to experience the innovative and imaginative designs of the Nebulona Collection and other concepts by e-ggs Miniforms. Surrender to the embrace of Nebulona and let your imagination soar.


For more information and details, Email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | www.westernfurniture.ae or call: Umm Hurair Road: T. 04 337 7152.


