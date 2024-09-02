vivo V40 unveiled: A masterclass in mobile portrait photography with ZEISS technology excellence

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:11 PM

The launch of vivo's V40 series marks a significant leap in smartphone photography, especially for those passionate about portrait imaging. With a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, the V40 transforms the way we capture and share our stories, offering stunning photo and video quality wrapped in an elegant, slim design.

Follow us on







All you need for portrait photography

V40 is meticulously engineered for professional-level portrait photography. It achieves the quality and imaging performance standards jointly defined by vivo and ZEISS. This ensures the exceptional image quality and creative control that ZEISS Optics is known for.

Users can capture every detail with the 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera. The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera on V40 features the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor. It has an f/1.88 aperture that enhances light intake, ensuring clear portraits and landscape photos at night. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further reduces blur and achieves a 2.8x light intake for consistently sharp and bright images.

V40 also features a 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. With an ultrawide 119° angle and powerful autofocus, it is ideal for capturing stunning landscapes or group portraits, ensuring everyone fits in the photo. At the front, the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera is equipped with smart autofocus, helping users take detailed and colourful selfies. The front camera image quality is further improved thanks to the AI Facial Contouring Technology that effectively reduces common facial distortion issues, including protruding or enlarged facial features, resulting in more natural-looking portraits.

The V40 elevates creativity with ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, offering 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths for professional portrait photography. It includes master-level templates and ZEISS Style Bokeh for diverse portrait effects. For cinematic videos, V40 supports 4K recording with ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video, creating an oval bokeh and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio for a classic film look. The ZEISS Focus Transition feature ensures smooth focus transitions, keeping the protagonist as the focal point, and enhancing the movie-like experience.

Bringing studio-quality lighting with a smarter aura light

The V40 revolutionizes portrait lighting with the upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait, providing studio-quality fill light that enhances depth and dimensionality. The AI 3D Studio Lighting improves image quality by adding precise, natural light in challenging conditions. It uses advanced AI algorithms for 3D facial recognition, adding a 3D fill light layer for better low-light or night portraits. Aura Light now supports indoor backlit scenarios across all focal lengths and offers a Festival Portrait style with two LUTs for festive, vibrant colours. The Dynamic Light feature allows the Aura Light to serve as a notification flash and photo countdown flash.

Smooth performance with a powerful battery that lasts

The V40 is built for an active lifestyle, featuring a 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery that provides up to 63 hours of music playback. When power runs low, the 80W FlashCharge Technology quickly recharges the battery. vivo's innovative use of second-generation silicon-carbon anode increases energy density by 20%, packing 1,000 mAh more capacity into a slim design. Effortless performance and immersive entertainment The vivo V40, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, offers seamless performance for work and entertainment. It features up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, allowing smooth multitasking with over 40 apps running in the background. For entertainment, the V40 boasts a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display with a 3D curved screen, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits—60.7% brighter than before. The triple SGS certification ensures low blue light, flicker, and motion blur, promoting eye comfort. The V40 also introduces Dual Stereo Speakers in the V series, providing 3D stereo sound with balanced, rich bass for an enhanced audio experience in videos, music, and games. Exquisite yet durable slim design in four show-stopping colours

The V40 blends durability and elegance in a slim, lightweight form. Built to last, it features a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure for enhanced shock absorption and Schott α protective glass, boosting drop resistance by 47%. Measuring just 7.58 mm thick, it's the slimmest vivo phone with a 5500 mAh battery. The 3D curved screen ensures a comfortable grip and immersive visuals. The redesigned Gemini Ring camera module adds a touch of luxury. V40 also introduces new colours: Nebula Purple, Stellar Silver, and Meteor Blue, with the latter available exclusively online.