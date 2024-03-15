Vision Rx Lab introduces revolutionary Nova AI lenses in the UAE

Pammi Jamalpuria, head of marketing, Vision Rx Lab.

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM

Vision Rx Lab, a pioneering ophthalmic lens manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest revolutionary Nova AI progressive lenses, powered by cutting-edge optical technology and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) under its flagship Nova eyewear. The new range aims to transform the visual experience, setting new benchmarks in clarity, comfort, and adaptability.

Designed for discerning consumers, the new Nova AI powered lenses represent a paradigm shift in vision care — offering innovative eye-responsive progressive lenses to guarantee a precise and trustworthy solution. Powered by AI capabilities, it incorporates the analysis and interpretation of ocular dynamics to provide relevant data on the distinctive manner each person sees. With data backed with ‘Metamorph technology’, the lenses produced offer unfettered natural vision and are tailored to an individualised visual experience. Featuring groundbreaking technology such as the Binocular Balancing System and Maxi View Technology, Nova AI offers better clear and wide vision. Its Digital Profile technology provides superior visual comfort for when using digital devices, while its Slim-tech design provides excellent aesthetics and lightness, catering to one’s style quotient.

Vision Rx Lab has also introduced Nova Colour for customisable colour management, Nova Pilot for aviation enthusiasts, Nova Golf for optimal performance on the golf course, and Nova Myosafe for early myopia management.

Pammi Jamalpuria, head of marketing, Vision Rx Lab, said: "Nova AI lenses embody the pinnacle of technological innovation in eyewear. At Vision Rx Lab, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence, and our new Nova series exemplifies our dedication to redefining vision care. By harnessing the power of AI, we are revolutionising the industry and providing consumers with a truly personalised eyewear experience."

With Nova AI lenses leading the way, Vision Rx Lab continues to set new standards for innovation and consumer-centric design in the eyewear industry.

The latest range of Vision Rx Lab’s eyewear solutions will be available across leading optical retail stores in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.visionrxlab.com