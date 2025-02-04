ValueMentor welcomes Reghu Mohandas as senior vice president and chief business officer

ValueMentor has announced the appointment of Reghu Mohandas as senior vice president and chief business officer. Based in Dubai, UAE, Mohandas will play a key role in driving the company’s global growth strategy, strengthening client relationships, and reinforcing ValueMentor’s leadership in cybersecurity across key markets. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Mohandas is poised to contribute significantly to the continued success and expansion of ValueMentor’s cybersecurity consulting and services.

With a distinguished career in cybersecurity and technology consulting, Mohandas brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to ValueMentor. Known for his leadership in driving business growth and fostering innovation, he has been instrumental in building strong customer relationships and delivering technology solutions across diverse industries.

In his new role, Mohandas will focus on expanding ValueMentor’s market presence, enhancing customer value, and driving growth initiatives. Reghu will play an instrumental role in the development of EnCyb, a newly established entity dedicated to offering Cloud & Cyber Engineering & Managed Services Globally. Mohandas’s appointment marks a significant step for ValueMentor as it strengthens its leadership team to address the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape. With his extensive experience and commitment to digital transformation, he is poised to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. Mohandas is a seasoned technology leader with a distinguished career in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and business development. Known for his strategic vision and ability to drive growth, he has consistently delivered innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital world. Reghu has over two decades of experience across the META Region in Cybersecurity & Cloud Services. He has built and led services organisations focused on delivering value to their customers. "I am thrilled and honoured to be part of ValueMentor, an organisation that truly delights its customers. Having seen the rise of ValueMentor in the region, its indeed an honour to be a part of its growth story. We will continue delivering on the excellent work done by the team by enhancing our services and portfolio. I am excited by the potential that EnCyb will bring to our customers with our innovate solutions and services that incorporate AI/ML in our offerings."

Binoy Koonammavu, global CEO, ValueMentor, said: "We are delighted to welcome Reghu Mohandas as senior vice president and chief business officer for the Middle East. With extensive experience across Digital Trust and Cloud Solutions in the region, Reghu brings a proven track record of building and leading organisations. His leadership and deep market insights will undoubtedly enhance the exceptional solutions ValueMentor delivers to its customers, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident that Reghu will play a pivotal role in driving growth and supporting our customers' success."