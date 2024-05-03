Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 3:44 PM

In a country celebrated for its stunning juxtaposition of desert landscapes and futuristic cityscapes, the UAE has emerged as a vibrant canvas for artists of all genres. As the UAE continues to make its mark on the world stage not only through its architectural achievements but also through its rich and diverse art scene, the launch of 'Super 100 Artists' by Artoze Gallery in collaboration with Khaleej Times comes as a pivotal moment in showcasing the dynamic and multifaceted nature of art in the region.

The book captures the essence of 100 artists, each contributing to the fabric of UAE's culture with their unique artistic narratives. From the intricate brush strokes of traditional painters to the avant-garde projects of digital creators, 'Super 100 Artists' is a celebration of the creative spirit that permeates the Emirates. It serves as both a mirror reflecting the nation's artistic past and a lens focusing on its future possibilities.

'Super 100 Artists 2024' not only introduces readers to the incredible range of talents thriving in the UAE but also dives deep into the ethos behind their works. It explores the connection between their artistic expressions and the cultural, historical, and environmental factors that influence them. The book aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of how these artists encapsulate the vibrancy and complexity of their surroundings through their art.

The featured artists include: Adrian Ghenie, Abdul Qader Al Rais, Ali Cha’aban, Ahmed Mater, Andreas Wannerstedt, Annie Leibovitz, Anton Bakker, Antonio Santin, Aref Montazeri, Ana D’castro, Aya Takano, Babita Shamji, Cecily Brown, CJ Hendry, Cedric Dubbiosi, Cyprien Gaillard, David Djian, Dale Chichuly Debbie Wingham, Dana Schutz, David Learman, David Shrigley, Eduardo Perez, Erica Mills, Fiona Rae, George Condo, Gesere, Hugh Scott, Hilde Kuchler, Ilanos, Jono Dry, Jeff Koons, Joshua Miels, Julie Curtiss, Jivan Hovhannisyan, Josh Smith, Kim Joon, Kalpana Soanes, KAWS aka Brian Donelly, Kelvin Okafor, Lana Taher, Lina Khei, Liu Xiodong, Liu Wei, Lorenzo Quinn, M’hammed Kilito, Marco Grassi, Mark Bradford, Maria Vasileva, Marilyn Minter, Mark Flood, Meruvan aka Ivan Siarbolin, Misha Babich, Mia Fonssagrives, Miquel Barcelo, Mouna Rebeiz, Melis Buyruk, Nassim Nasr, Nathalie Atamian, Nicolas Party, Nathaniel Aric, Nihad Nadam, Noha Hesham, Njideka Akunyili, Peter Doig, Rachel Macfarlane, Rahul Malpure, Rasha Jazairi, Rudolf Stingel, Robert Wilson, Richard Fishman, Reza Derakshani, Shaikha Al Mazrou Sean Scully, Shirin Neshat, Shepard Fairey, Sneak Hotep, Shalini May Sequeira, Sandeep Soni, Sylwia Synak, Sinai Lopez, Soraya Sharghi, Takashi Murakami, Tarik Currimboy, Thomas Schutte, Tom Sachs, Tanios Hokayem, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Tatiana Lamiri Alaoui, Tracie Eaton, Varsha Sureka, Wim Delvoye, Wilhelmina Quaynor, Wolfgang Tillmann Yoshitomo Nara, Zahrah Alghamdi, Zeinab Alhashemi, Zhou Chunya and Zaria Forman.

Artoze Gallery is also pleased to recognise the generous support provided by Wasaya Investments, iFund Factoring, Armaf, MMP Events, Ensure Events & Media, Layer X, Blacklane, Ahmed Al Maghrabi Perfumes, and Upyard Rooftop Lounge in ensuring the success of this edition.

Nominations are open for ‘Super 100 Women’ edition, which will spotlight female artists and their unique contributions to the UAE’s art scene.

This book is more than a collection; it is a celebration of the UAE's enduring legacy and its bright future in the arts. All art lovers, scholars, and curious minds alike art invited to explore 'Super 100 Artists' and experience the diversity and richness of art.