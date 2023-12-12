Unveiling beauty: King's College Hospital London in Dubai introduces a new aesthetics clinic with a grand celebration

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai proudly inaugurated its new Aesthetics Clinic with a grand celebration and opening ceremony at the luxurious Westin Dubai Marina last month. The event seamlessly blended medical excellence with the pursuit of beauty, creating an enchanting evening that reflected the clinic's commitment to enhancing both inner and outer radiance.

The Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London in Dubai is now fully operational, and its opening ceremony was a remarkable affair. Distinguished guests, influencers, and attendees were treated to a spectacular evening featuring captivating performances, including an enchanting saxophone player who added a musical charm to the celebration.

“We are delighted to bring this Aesthetics Clinic to the UAE,” said Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital London in Dubai. “It’s my belief that transformation starts from within, and we are ready to help each patient live the confident life they deserve.”

A highlight of the event was the showcase of transformative patient journeys. Through documentary-style videos, attendees gained an intimate glimpse into the real-life experiences of individuals who underwent various aesthetic procedures and treatments at the clinic. The event also hosted a thought-provoking round table discussion with esteemed experts in aesthetic care, including Dr Maria Karakoulaki, lead aesthetic and functional gynecologist and menopause expert, Dr Dragana Spica, lead plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and Dr Balazs Hodosi, consultant dermatologist. These experts delved into the latest advancements and innovations, providing valuable insights into the world of aesthetic care.

The Aesthetics Clinic at King's College Hospital Dubai blends medical expertise with the artistry of beauty. Dedicated to enhancing both inner and outer beauty, the clinic offers a range of services, including aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, injectables, aesthetic and functional gynaecology, dermatology, facials, and laser-based treatments. The clinic's commitment to excellence is solidified by its association with the esteemed King's College Hospital in London, making it a recognised and trusted brand in the UAE.

Every procedure conducted within the clinic is marked by precision and care, focusing not only on physical transformation but also on fostering a profound boost in confidence and self-esteem. The Aesthetics Clinic stands ready to guide and support every client at every step of their transformative journey, recognizing that each individual's path to self-discovery is unique.

"Reveal your inner radiance" is not just a tagline; it's a promise to unveil the best version of oneself. The beauty journey begins at the Aesthetics Clinic on Marina Walk, where trust, reputation, and excellence converge to offer a truly transformative experience. Contact Aesthetics by King’s today to fully embrace this new era where the boundaries between medical excellence and aesthetic finesse dissolve, and the path to rediscovering radiance begins.