Unveiling a new era: The launch of Peace Lagoons and Sky Vista's rebranding with Jason Derulo

Fitverse’s PCOS reversal programme is designed to empower women through sustainable lifestyle changes that include nutrition, exercise, mental health, and hormonal balance
Peace Lagoons announces the official launch and exciting collaboration with Jason Derulo in the rebranding of Sky Vista. This marks a significant milestone in Peace Lagoon's journey, as it introduces 66 unique luxury sky villas, each featuring a private commercial office and a six-metre private swimming pool branded by Versace Ceramics.
The developments are designed to offer unparalleled amenities that redefine urban living.
At Peace Lagoons, residents will experience a natural beach ambiance with lagoons encircling the building. The property boasts outdoor beach courts, an infinity luxury pool, and an outdoor cinema, perfect for evening entertainment. Additionally, a jogging track and many more , weaves through the landscape, promoting a healthy lifestyle. The focus is on selling a lifestyle, not just apartments.
Quality is the top priority, ensuring that investors benefit from substantial capital appreciation and a strong return on investment (ROI) over the long term. the partnership with Jason Derulo underscores its vision of creating distinctive neighbourhoods. By offering a different level of community for the landlords, Peace Lagoon aims to revolutionise the real estate market. Sky Vista will feature Derulo's first rehearsal music studio in the Middle East, further enhancing the unique appeal of our development.
The brand is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for our customers, blending luxury, entertainment, and a vibrant community. The mission is to transform real estate from merely selling apartments to creating celebrity-infused neighbourhoods where residents can enjoy a distinctive lifestyle.
Fitverse’s PCOS reversal programme is designed to empower women through sustainable lifestyle changes that include nutrition, exercise, mental health, and hormonal balance
Global producer of green steel is strategically expanding its investments across three continents, from Europe to Africa and Asia
The leading global technology brand unveils the future of AI Portrait photography by introducing the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200; Sets new sStandards in AI Portrait photography and smartphone innovation
The MoU will be effective for one year, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement. There is no fixed timeframe for the $3 billion investment, allowing for flexibility in implementation
The innovative plan empowers individuals to achieve lasting health improvements
This system allows children from Pre-KG to Grade 5 to develop thinking, scientific, and technological skills through engaging 3D learning environments