Unprecedented urban adventures at Moscow Urban Forum 2023

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:32 PM

The grand Moscow Urban Forum 2023 (MUF-2023) promises to be an unmatched urban adventure that spans over six weeks, extending until September 10. The extraordinary event is set to take place at four iconic venues — the Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Zaryadye Park, Manege Exhibition Hall, and Gostiny Dvor, offering a larger-than-life celebration that caters to a diverse range of tastes.

During the course of the MUF-2023, the Luzhniki Olympic Complex will be a hub for over 350 captivating events, resonating with cultural symphonies, theatrical spectacles, and interactive experiences. Film enthusiasts will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in cinematic enchantment, exploring meticulously curated sets and even participating in impromptu shoots.

For those seeking adventure, a winter wonderland will feature a synthetic ice rink and exhilarating tubing and snowboarding slopes, all under the guidance of seasoned athletes. The event will also spotlight excavator virtuosos, showcasing astonishing feats such as sealing matchboxes, slicing fruits, and even uncorking bottles with unparalleled precision. Expert dog trainers are slated to reveal the well-guarded secrets of canine education through captivating demonstrations, fostering the cultivation of harmonious relationships between pets and their human companions.

Innovation will thrive at the Luzhniki venue, where aspiring digital artists will have the chance to sculpt characters for computer games, and the enigmatic world of automotive design will unfold, captivating budding engineers. An interactive sandbox experience will engage children in hands-on archaeological exploration. Attendees can also ascend a majestic Ferris wheel, offering breathtaking panoramic views, and savour the delights of a gourmet festival meticulously curated by masterful artisans.

More than just an event, the Moscow Urban Forum 2023 guarantees an unprecedented journey of discovery, entertainment, and boundless emotion.