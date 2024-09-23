United Arab Bank participates in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024

Nadra Al Ansari, Head of Emiratisation at UAB

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 5:03 PM

As part of its continuous endeavours to attract young Emirati talents, United Arab Bank (UAB) announced its participation in the upcoming Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024, an annual fair that offers job opportunities and training for young Emirati graduates from both high schools and universities, as well experienced UAE national job seekers.

The Career Fair which will be held from September 24 to 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre is one of the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering young Emiratis.

During the exhibition, the bank will offer on-the-spot hiring for a variety of job openings available to Emirati talents who will meet the job requirements.

Hind Al-Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB. Commenting on the bank’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, Hind Al-Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB, said: "UAB is committed to actively support the UAE Government Emiratisation initiatives and has devised a hiring strategy which aims to attract, train, develop and retain more Emiratis in the Bank. Our participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 reflects our commitment to cultivating a dynamic and diverse workforce. By engaging with young Emirati talent, we aim to provide meaningful career opportunities and professional development. UAB’s participation at the Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 and for the second year in a row, is in line with the bank’s strategy to boost its Emiratization efforts. " Nadra Al Ansari, Head of Emiratisation at UAB, commented: “We are enthusiastic about participating in distinguished career fairs such as the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 for the second year. This event allows us to showcase the diverse career paths and engage directly with talented UAE graduates eager to build their future with us. During the course of the career fair, representatives from the Bank will be available to describe the nature of work at UAB and take applicants through the variety of opportunities available.”

As part of its Emiratisation strategy, UAB pays particular attention to recruiting, training and developing young Emirati graduates through its “Tomouh” Programme, a workplace initiative aimed at supporting and advancing UAE national talents and empowering them at workplace. The program offers on-the-job training, technical development, leadership development in their respective domain.