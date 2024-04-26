Uniplus Education brings much awaited University Fair 2024 in Dubai

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 2:54 PM

Uniplus Education is gearing up for another successful fair, building on the achievements of the previous year’s events. Set to take place on April 28, from 2pm to 6pm, at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, this event is making its way to be a game-changer in the realm of international education.

Led by Ravi Chand, chief academic adviser, Uniplus Education aims to foster collaboration among various stakeholders, including students, parents, school university counsellors, university representatives and successful students from esteemed universities worldwide. The fair moves beyond simple exhibitions, emphasising interactive and informative elements such as panel discussions, featuring current students from prestigious universities.

One highlight of the event is the Uniplus Awards, established in 2023 to recognise excellence in the education sector by acknowledging school career counsellors and school leaders for their pivotal role in guiding students towards top-tier universities.

Uniplus Education’s ethos of inclusivity extends beyond high-achieving students, catering also to those facing academic or language proficiency challenges. With a track record of placing 15,000 students over 25 years, Uniplus has expanded its services to support students with special needs, ensuring they find suitable programmes and universities for their needs.

The event caters to diverse interests, including medicine and emerging career paths, with university representatives leading discussions. Practical workshops on essay writing and profile building aim to equip students with essential skills for academic success.

For grade 12 students still seeking university placements, the fair presents a valuable opportunity to explore multiple options under one roof, paving their path to success. The fair will also benefit students looking to study masters level programme abroad.

