Unforgettable new year journey to Moscow: Experience the magic of the ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival

Moscow is set to dazzle visitors with its spectacular New Year festival, ‘Journey to Christmas,’ running until January 12, 2025. Residents and visitors from the Middle East are invited to immerse themselves in an enchanting holiday adventure, discovering the rich traditions and customs of Russia during the most magical time of the year.

Winter is the perfect season to explore Moscow, and the ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival promises an unparalleled experience. Spanning over 30 venues across the city, this grand celebration offers a variety of entertainment and activities, all free of charge. Iconic locations such as the centrally located venues near Red Square, the Petrovsky Palace with its immersive theatrical performances, and the unique Moskino cinema park will create unforgettable memories for visitors.

The festival is a winter wonderland featuring 26 ice rinks, 150 dazzling ice shows, over 4,000 interactive masterclasses, and 1,500 lively New Year’s performances. Guests can also enjoy curling grounds and a host of other exciting winter sports. The extensive theatre program allows attendees to dive deeper into Russia’s New Year traditions, offering a fresh perspective on its culture while enveloping them in the festive spirit of the season. For those seeking hands-on experiences, the festival offers creative workshops for all ages. Visitors can craft unique Christmas tree ornaments inspired by Russian fairy tales or learn the art of gift wrapping and lantern making at the Christmas decor studios. Children will delight in Father Frost’s workshops, where they can write letters, make wishes, and receive special New Year’s gifts. Culinary enthusiasts will have the chance to savour Russian delicacies at special venues featuring traditional stove houses. Here, visitors can taste beloved pies and pastries from Soviet-era cartoons, or enjoy dishes inspired by classic Soviet films, such as fried pirozhki, sprat sandwiches, and roast beef. The Moscow Tea Time project will further enhance the festive ambiance with charming tea trolleys offering warm beverages and pastries across various festival locations.

The ‘Journey to Christmas’ festival is part of the larger Moscow Seasons project, renowned for its mesmerising seasonal events. Perfect for families and solo travelers alike, the festival promises an unforgettable celebration filled with joy, magic, and an authentic taste of Moscow’s vibrant culture. This extraordinary event offers visitors from the Middle East a unique opportunity to experience the charm of the Russian capital during the most wonderful time of the year.