Umm Al Quwain University secures hosting rights for ninth international conference on public procurement

The hospital now offers increased capacity with technologically advanced infrastructure to meet the growing demand for care in the UAE
In a ground-breaking achievement, Umm Al Quwain University has been awarded the honour of hosting and organising the Ninth International Conference on public procurement. The event, set to be a global gathering of distinguished academics, researchers, and practitioners in the realm of public procurement, has garnered sponsorship from esteemed international institutions such as Florida Atlantic University in the US and the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, China.
This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for Umm Al Quwain University, as it becomes the first Emirati and Arab university to undertake the responsibility of hosting and organising this prestigious conference. The biennial conference traditionally rotates its location across different countries and continents, making this a noteworthy and historic accomplishment for the university.
Renowned universities from around the world, including Harvard, Yale, New York, and various European, Asian, African, and Latin American institutions, will be represented at the conference. Participants will also include esteemed individuals from international financial bodies such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as heads of public procurement bodies from numerous countries.
The distinguished keynote speaker for the event will be a professor from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, adding an extra layer of prestige to the conference. Heading the Organising Committee and the conference's Scientific Committee is Dr Karem Aboelazm, assistant professor of public law at the College of Law at Umm Al Quwain University. The committees boast the inclusion of eminent professors not only from Umm Al Quwain University but also from Florida Atlantic University and several other academic institutions in China and Italy.
The Ninth International Conference on public procurement stands out as the largest congregation of experts in the field, emphasising the global importance and recognition of Umm Al Quwain University as a leader in academia and research. This milestone event promises to be a catalyst for the exchange of knowledge and insights, further solidifying the university's position on the international stage.
The hospital now offers increased capacity with technologically advanced infrastructure to meet the growing demand for care in the UAE
Shahid's success can be attributed to his unwavering determination, adaptability, and his ability to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape
Investors seeking a comfortable and predictable source of retirement income are looking for fixed income opportunities where volatility is borne by the investment firm rather than the investor
One River Point is expected to be completed in Q2 2027
According to 84 per cent of the respondents, workplace socials are an underlying factor in enhancing team bonding and morale
New therapies offering new hope to young patients battling cancer
The collaboration promises to provide global learning opportunities and future ready skills for students