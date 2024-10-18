Ugreen shines at GITEX Global 2024; showcases the latest tech innovations

UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is making a significant impact at GITEX 2024. The company is showcasing its latest innovations, including the UGREEN Uno chargers, NASync Series, Nexode power banks, and Revodok docking stations, all of which represent the forefront of cutting-edge technology designed for exceptional performance and convenience.

The highlight of UGREEN's exhibit is the revolutionary UGREEN Uno Chargers, an exciting departure from traditional chargers. With a captivating robot design, the Uno chargers not only serve a functional purpose but also stand out for their aesthetic appeal. Featuring GaN technology, these chargers offer fast, safe, and reliable charging for up to three devices at once. Despite their compact size, the 65-watt UGREEN Uno charger packs a punch, capable of charging an iPhone 16 Pro to 57 per cent or a MacBook Air M2 to 51 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Safety is a top priority at UGREEN, and the UGREEN Uno Chargers come equipped with Thermal Guard technology, a system that continuously monitors the charger’s temperature to prevent overheating, short circuits, and over voltage. Built with flame-retardant materials, the chargers ensure a safe, worry-free charging experience—combining both innovation and peace of mind.

Also on display at GITEX 2024 is UGREEN’s latest NASync Series, including models such as the DXP2800, DXP4800 Plus, DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus, and DXP480T Plus. These network-attached storage (NAS) devices are designed for personal, home, or business use, allowing users to seamlessly access data across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. With top-tier performance powered by Intel Core i5 processors and dual 10GbE network ports, the NASync Series ensures lightning-fast data processing and transfers. The all-in-one app further enhances the user experience, while the NASync Series securely stores vast amounts of data locally, mitigating risks related to cloud storage such as information leakage or surveillance.

UGREEN also introduces its Nexode Power Bank Series, a versatile lineup designed to meet the evolving charging needs of consumers on the move. Available in three models—25000mAh 200W, 20000mAh 130W, and 12000mAh 100W—these high-capacity power banks offer fast and efficient charging for a wide range of devices. For instance, the 25000mAh 200W model can charge a MacBook Pro 16" to 54 per cent in just 30 minutes, featuring a 140W C1 port for ultra-fast power delivery. Its portable, power-column design and TFT Smart Display make it an essential tool for those with demanding, on-the-go lifestyles. With over 12 years of experience in the Middle Eastern market, UGREEN has built a solid reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality products tailored to the needs of local consumers. As the company continues to expand its influence, it remains committed to introducing advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and improve daily life for its growing customer base in the region.

