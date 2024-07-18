UAE's first-of-its-kind PCOS reversal programme empowers women in the Mena region

Devyani Pradhan, co-founder and CEO of Fitverse.

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:10 PM

Fitverse.ai has announced the launch of its groundbreaking PCOS reversal programme, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Mena region.

With a mission to empower women to manage and potentially reverse Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Fitverse offers personalised, evidence-based programmes that emphasize holistic health and well-being.

PCOS is a significant health challenge and one of the leading contributors to infertility. Recent studies indicate that 26 per cent of Emirati women over 25 years old report having PCOS, with the highest prevalence among women aged 31-35 years. The burden of PCOS is increasing both regionally and nationally in the Mena region, surpassing the global average. This growing prevalence underscores the urgent need for cost-effective preventive programs tailored to the unique needs of women in this area.

Fitverse’s PCOS reversal programme is designed to empower women through sustainable lifestyle changes that include nutrition, exercise, mental health, and hormonal balance. At an affordable price of just Dh166 per month, the programme leverages advanced AI technology to recommend personalized nutrition, recipes, and workouts based on individual preferences.

Additionally, Fitverse places a strong emphasis on mental health and community support, fostering an environment where women feel empowered and supported.

"As a woman and a founder, I am deeply passionate about empowering other women to take control of their health," said Devyani Pradhan, co-founder and CEO of Fitverse. "PCOS is a significant health challenge that affects many women in the Mena region. Our goal is to provide these women with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to manage and potentially reverse their condition. By launching our program in the MENA region, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless women, helping them lead healthier, happier lives.” Fitverse is committed to raising awareness about women’s health in the region. The program offers free women-only webinars hosted by industry experts that focus on the root causes, prevention, and natural reversal of PCOS. Additionally, Fitverse provides live yoga sessions at no cost to its users, promoting physical well-being and stress reduction. Fitverse’s program has already empowered over 5,000 women worldwide and 2,000 women in the MENA region to manage their PCOS symptoms, improve fertility, and enhance their overall well-being. One participant shared, "Thanks to Fitverse, I have been able to regulate my menstrual cycles and improve my energy levels. The support and guidance I received were life changing."

For more information about Fitverse’s PCOS reversal program and to join the growing community of empowered women, visit Fitverse.ai.