UAE's first diabetes reversal programme launched in Dubai

Devyani Pradhan, co-founder and CEO of Fitverse.

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:18 PM

Fitverse.ai has announced the launch of its innovative diabetes reversal programme, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Mena region. This programme is designed to provide comprehensive, scientifically backed solutions to help individuals manage and potentially reverse Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetic conditions through personalized, holistic approaches.

The Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region has the highest prevalence of diabetes, with rates recorded at 12.2 per cent in 2019. This prevalence is expected to see a staggering 96 per cent increase by 2045. Contributing factors include a shift towards a sedentary lifestyle and the westernisation of dietary habits, characterised by increased consumption of fast food and items rich in refined sugar and animal fats.

Fitverse’s diabetes reversal programme is committed to providing personalised, evidence-based programs that emphasize sustainable lifestyle changes. These include nutrition, exercise, and mental health strategies, all offered at an affordable price of just Dh166 per month. The programme leverages advanced AI technology to recommend personalised nutrition plans, recipes, and workouts based on individual preferences. Additionally, Fitverse fosters a sense of community and empowerment through a human touch approach.

"As a founder and a healthcare advocate, I am deeply committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and reverse their diabetes," said Devyani Pradhan, co-founder and CEO of Fitverse. "The Middle East has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, and this condition significantly impacts the lives of many people in the region. Our goal is to provide these individuals with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to achieve lasting health improvements. By launching our programme in the Middle East, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals, helping them lead healthier, happier lives."

Fitverse is dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes in the region by offering free educational webinars hosted by industry experts. These sessions focus on the root causes, prevention, and natural reversal of diabetes. Additionally, Fitverse provides live yoga sessions free of cost to its users, promoting physical well-being and stress reduction. Fitverse’s program has already empowered over 5,000 people worldwide and 2,000 individuals in the Mena region to reduce their dependence on medication, lose weight, and improve their overall health. One participant shared: "Thanks to the Fitverse Diabetes Reversal Program, I have been able to lower my blood sugar levels and feel more energetic than ever. The support and guidance I received were invaluable."

For more information about Fitverse’s diabetes reversal programme and to join the growing community of empowered individuals, visit Fitverse.ai.