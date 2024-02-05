UAE Judo Federation hosts 7th Judo Japanese Ambassador's Cup

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 5:00 PM

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE, the United Arab Emirates Judo Federation (UAEWJF) and Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. (JODCO), proudly hosted the 7th Judo Japanese Ambassador's Cup on February 3, at Fatima Bint Mubarak School Sports Hall in Abu Dhabi.

This annual event brings together young judo athletes from across the country to compete in a spirit of sportsmanship. This year's tournament saw enthusiastic participation of about 100 athletes showcasing their skills and dedication to the sport.

The championship was attended by Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Hagiwara, director and general manager of JODCO, Mohammed Jasim, assistant secretary general of UAE Judo Federation.

Following a series of intense matches, Sharjah Sports Club emerged victorious, winning the first place title. The second and third positions were secured by Fujairah Martial Arts Club and Union Kalba Sports and Cultural Club respectively.

During the event, a 'Certificate of Commendation Ceremony' was held to honour Koki Ashida, national coach of UAE Judo Federation. This award is given to individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to promoting friendship between Japan and other countries. Coach Ashida had worked a sole Japanese coach at the Federation, training UAE Judo National Team and Special Olympics UAE Judo Team. During the event, four judo athletes from Special Olympics UAE National Team who were trained by Coach Ashida showcased their skills in a demonstration, inspiring all present at the tournament.

The 7th Judo Japanese Ambassador's Cup and the award for Coach Ashida reaffirm the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the UAE. The event is a testament to the shared commitment of both countries to promoting sports exchanges and sportsmanship.