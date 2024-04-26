UAE Embassy's Ramadan Project 2024: A lifeline for 5,000 families in Bangladesh

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 2:45 PM

In the spirit of solidarity and strengthening bilateral ties, the Embassy of the UAE in Dhaka proudly spearheaded the 'Ramadan Project 2024' throughout the holy month. This esteemed initiative delivered essential grocery food baskets to around 5,000 deserving families across 14 Bangladeshi districts, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Lakhsmipur, and Feni.

The project, a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, exemplifies the true essence of Ramadan – a time for giving, reflection, and unity. Mohammad Golam Farouque (Pinku), is a member of Parliament for the Lakshmipur area and a distinguished figure within the Bangladesh Government's Ministry of Road, Transport & Bridge Parliamentary Committee. His leadership and guidance ensured the programme's seamless execution, particularly in Lakshmipur District, where poor and needy communities received vital assistance during the holy month.

The beneficiaries of the Ramadan Project 2024 expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the UAE Government for their generous contributions, which served as a beacon of hope and compassion. This noble gesture further strengthens the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between the UAE and Bangladesh.