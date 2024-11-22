UAE Cancer Support Centre receives community backing amid rising women's cancer rates

Cancer support centres play a pivotal role in offering not just medical assistance but also emotional and psychological support to women fighting cancer.

As cancer rates among women in the UAE continue to climb, local cancer support centres such as Majlis Al Amal are receiving community support as they contribute towards providing essential care for women battling the disease. With women accounting for 56.2 per cent of total cancer cases in the UAE, according to a 2019 study, the need for accessible treatment and support services has never been more critical.

Globally, one in three women faces the risk of developing cancer at some point in their lives. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent necessity for comprehensive support systems, especially for underprivileged women who may lack the financial means for adequate care. Cancer support centres play a pivotal role in offering not just medical assistance but also emotional and psychological support to women fighting cancer.

Majlis Al Amal, operated by the Al Jalila Foundation, stands as a beacon of hope, providing a safe haven where patients can access support groups, counselling, and wellness programs designed to improve their quality of life during treatment. The centre's mission is to ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to life-saving care.

Demonstrating the profound impact one individual can make, 16-year-old student activist Reyna Mehta recently raised Dh60,000 for Majlis Al Amal through a fundraising campaign launched on September 25. Moved by the stories of women at the centre, Reyna's efforts not only provided much-needed funds but also heightened awareness about the challenges faced by women with cancer. In addition, Reyna curated an Indian classical dance show at the Al Jalila Foundation on October 25, featuring performances by cancer survivors from Majlis Al Amal. The event commemorated the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and symbolised resilience and hope in the face of adversity. Majlis Al Amal and other cancer support centres rely heavily on community generosity to sustain their programmes. Contributions help provide treatments, counselling, and support services that are often out of reach for many women due to financial constraints.

As the fight against cancer continues, community involvement remains a cornerstone in providing support and hope to those affected. Contributions not only fund treatments but also empower women to overcome the challenges posed by cancer, reaffirming that they are not alone in their journey.