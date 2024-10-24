UAE-based Shaklan Retail Group announces loyalty programme

Ahaklan group management launches loyalty programme MATE at a press conference in Dubai.

The UAE's well-established retail chain, Shaklan Group, has unveiled an exciting customer loyalty program and is imminently entering the Saudi Arabian retail market.









The announcement was made during a press conference hosted by the group's senior management in Dubai.

"We are delighted to introduce this highly anticipated loyalty programme 'Mate'. The programme is designed to offer our registered customers exceptional discounted deals, including exclusive offers," said Abu Haris MP, chairman of Shaklan Group.

Shaklan Group has devised a new marketing strategy in connection with the MATE rewards program, which will drive further customer engagement and loyalty,” emphasised Shajimon, sales manager.

In tandem with the loyalty program, Shaklan Group is expanding its footprint in the UAE and beyond. Dubai will witness the opening of a new Shaklan supermarket in Discovery Gardens in November 2024, catering to the large expatriate community residing in the area. Additionally, the grand opening of a 20,000 sqft. Shaklan Hypermarket in Riyadh is slated for November 2024. "Saudi Arabia presents immense potential for growth, and we plan to launch a series of projects in the region, along with expanding our offerings of high-quality fresh products sourced through trusted suppliers," said Abu Haris MP.

The press conference was attended by Abooharis MP, chairman; Shiyas MP, director; Shameel Salam, director; Rasheed KK, general manager; Nihal Nasar, core team; Aadil Aboo Haris, core team; Shaji Mon, sales manager and Shafeeq VP, finance manager.