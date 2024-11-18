Turn your dreams into reality this November with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

This November, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is set to make dreams come true with its most exhilarating raffle yet, featuring an incredible Dh25 million grand prize — the largest of the year. As the region’s longest-running and most renowned raffle draw, Big Ticket is upping the stakes with extraordinary prizes and countless opportunities to win, making it the perfect time to dream big and aim high.

Mark your calendar for December 3, when one lucky participant will walk away with an astounding Dh25 million in the year’s most eagerly anticipated draw. This life-changing opportunity is just the beginning of what Big Ticket has in store this month.

Throughout November, Big Ticket will reward participants with daily giveaways of 24-karat gold bars, each weighing a generous 250 grams. For car enthusiasts, the excitement accelerates with not one, but two luxury vehicles up for grabs. On December 3, a BMW 840i awaits one lucky winner, while a stunning Maserati Grecale will be the prize for the January 3, 2025 draw for those purchasing tickets in November and December.

From November 1 to November 28, Big Ticket introduces an unbeatable Buy 2, Get 2 Free promotion. This exclusive offer provides four entries for the price of two, giving participants a significantly higher chance to win the grand prize, daily gold bars, or luxury cars. For the first time, Big Ticket launches The Big Win Contest, adding an extra layer of excitement to this month’s activities. Customers who purchase two tickets in a single transaction for Dh1,000 during November will automatically qualify for weekly E-draws. Each week, one winner will earn the opportunity to participate in the live Big Win Contest on December 3, with guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. With a record-breaking Dh25 million grand prize, daily gold bar giveaways, luxury cars, and an all-new live contest, this November’s Big Ticket promises a thrilling experience like no other. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.