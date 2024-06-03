Tufina in Dubai: Two German brands that offer high-end luxury watches
Dubai now welcomes the renowned watchmaker Tufina to its market.
After two decades of online success in the West, Tufina brings over two centuries of tradition to Dubai, offering a wide range of modern watches hand-assembled using modern engineering. Tufina watches span generations, showcasing the quality and innovation the brand has always stood for. Discover why Tufina Watches in Dubai are gaining popularity as we explore their history, best-selling collections, and more.
Back to the beginnings: The history behind Tufina Watches
In the UAE, where the luxury market thrives, any prestigious brand can attract customers and showcase its products. Tufina, an eighth-generation watchmaking family, has entered the Arab market with their two German brands, Theorema and Pionier, trademarked in Germany since 2004. Tufina's journey in the UAE has been a smashing success, with their watches warmly welcomed by experienced collectors and luxury accessory enthusiasts. How come? Well, that's a great story: let's start from the beginning!
Tufina's story begins in the early 1800s. Ismail Tufina, later renowned as a skilled watchmaker, travelled to Makkah and Istanbul, learning his craft from the famous Priors brothers. In 1822, he installed the components of a grand tower clock in Tirana, Albania, which has become a cultural monument and a symbol of Tufina's history. Ismail's insatiable curiosity drove him to explore various countries, internalizing their essence and infusing it into his craft. His journey to Makkah, a transformative experience, deepened his spirituality and solidified the values he would pass on to his children and grandchildren along with his craft.
Fast forward to the twentieth century, when the Tufina family's expertise evolved from clocks to elegant wristwatches. Through the diligent multi-generational transmission of different watchmaking techniques, each member devoted their life to this craft. They formed several partnerships with famous European watch brands, consolidating their position as one of the most influential families of watchmakers in the country. Even during the oppressive communist regime in Albania, the Tufina watchmakers carried on their tradition and skills. Most of them would practice their crafty in secret, as the dictatorial state forbade all private practices.
The 90s marked a turning point for Tufina. Enis Tufina, a former professional football player, sought refuge in Germany and aimed to revive his family's operations, envisioning international expansion. Germany's esteem for precision craftsmanship provided the ideal environment for Enis to reinvigorate the Tufina legacy. In 2004, he launched Tufina's representative lines, Theorema and Pionier, marking the brand's official return to the global stage. Today, headquartered in Oberhaching, Tufina continues crafting exquisite timepieces and shipping them worldwide through modern e-commerce channels.
Tufina Watches Collections
All watches are hand-assembled using traditional practices joined with innovative methods, allowing their watchmakers to manufacture timepieces of extreme accuracy. Here is an overview of their most noteworthy collection's themes, designs, and style.
Pionier
Where class and modernity collide, Pionier watches represent one of Tufina's most iconic collections. Bold colour combinations and sophisticated details characterize these stylish timepieces. The varied Pionier designs complement most environments and events. Precision engineering and artistic expression lie at the core of this line, featuring weighty cases, pushers, exhibition backs revealing the inner mechanisms, oversized bezels, prominent numerals, and diverse dials. If you want to showcase your flair without compromising elegance or make a memorable first impression on special occasions, a Tufina Pionier watch is your go-to choice.
Theorema
The entire design concept of the Theorema collection speaks of luxury. The vast majority of models have the most exquisite skeleton dials, the finest engraving work and extremely minute detail work. Leather bands are frequently used, in classic colour patterns such as brown, black and cream white. Breguet hands, thin numerals, tapisserie dials, sun and moon complications and even diamond indices are all frequently used in this line of wristwatches. Open front and back compositions are perhaps one of the most prominent characteristics of this collection.
These individually hand-assembled watches are some of the best on the market.