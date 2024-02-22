Trukko revamps logistics with truck and warehouse aggregator platform launch

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 2:39 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 3:54 PM

Trukko, a new logistics solutions company, is shaking things up with the launch of its innovative truck and warehouse aggregator platform. Founded by CA Navaneeth Mattummal and Vanishree Manoj, this groundbreaking platform aims to redefine the logistics landscape in the GCC region and beyond.

Trukko's user-friendly web panels and applications cater to shippers, transporters, and drivers, streamlining the entire logistics process. Shippers can easily connect with reliable transporters and warehouse providers, while transporters and drivers gain access to increased number of trips, fleet and driver management, and range of other features. This seamless connection cuts down on inefficiencies and ensures smoother, faster deliveries.

"Our solution will create a new definition for logistics," declares CA Navaneeth Mattummal, Trukko's Founder & CEO. "By connecting all stakeholders on one platform, we eliminate unnecessary complexities and ensure optimal resource utilization."

The platform was officially unveiled at a grand event held at the Pullman Hotel in Dubai, with numerous eminent guests attending. This launch marks a significant step forward in Trukko's mission to revolutionize the logistics industry.

Key Features of the Trukko Platform:

Seamless connection: Shippers, transporters, and drivers can easily connect and collaborate through the platform.

Wide reach: Trukko serves the entire GCC region, offering its services to a diverse clientele.

Enhanced efficiency: The platform optimizes resource allocation, leading to faster and more cost-effective deliveries.

Transparency: All stakeholders have access to real-time updates and tracking information, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

Accessibility: Trukko's mobile applications (Android and iOS) offer on-the-go convenience for users.

"Trukko is here to simplify and modernize the logistics industry," emphasizes Vanishree Manoj, Trukko's Co-founder and COO. "We believe our platform will bring immense value to all stakeholders, fostering a more efficient and transparent ecosystem."

With its innovative approach and user-centric design, Trukko is poised to become a major player in the logistics industry. The company's commitment to technology and collaboration promises to transform the way goods are transported across the region and beyond. Trukko doesn't just serve the UAE, it sets its sights on the entire GCC region. Following their successful launch in the United Arab Emirate, the company is gearing up for ambitious expansion plans. Saudi Arabia is next on the map, with a targeted launch slated for the second half of 2024. By the end of the year, Trukko aims to establish its presence across all GCC countries, creating a truly interconnected regional logistics network.

The company has already secured initial funding from prominent investors, recognizing the potential of Trukko's transformative approach. However, to fuel their expansion plans, Trukko is currently planning the next round of funding, further validating the confidence placed in their vision.

For more information and to experience Trukko's revolutionary platform, visit www.trukko.co or download the apps on iOS and Android.