Tristar’s road safety record triumphs for 7th time

Tristar Group founder and CEO Eugene Mayne at the RoSPA Health and Safety Conference.

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:36 PM

The Tristar Group’s exemplary record in road safety was feted at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards held in Dubai recently. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) also hailed the company’s best practices, and the hands-on safety approach led by its founder.

The prestigious non-profit presented Tristar with the RoSPA Gold Medal for the seventh consecutive year, and the RoSPA Fleet Safety Trophy – Middle East. It also recognised the company’s ongoing road safety programme in schools with the RoSPA Winner of Health & Safety Beyond the Workplace.

In 2023, Tristar covered a record 545 million km and clocked 132,952,860 manhours, without a single road fatality and occupational disease among its drivers and ground staff, and attributed the win to ‘visible and felt leadership’ across the company. Beyond its own workplaces, Tristar runs the ‘Kids Traffic Arena’, a joint project with the Traffic Awareness Section of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) across schools in Dubai and Sharjah to educate children about road safety through practical lessons. This public safety initiative supports the UN Global Plan for Road Safety Decade of Action (2021-2030), aimed at halving road traffic deaths and injuries.

The annual RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is one of the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the world. Now in its 68th year, the awards have 2,000 entries every year from 60 countries. More than 250 industry leaders attended the Dubai edition, which was preceded by a conference on health and safety.

Addressing the audience at the conference, Eugene Mayne, founder and group CEO of Tristar, presented the 4Es that form the foundation of the company’s safety practices – Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Evaluation. He also showcased examples from various safety programmes, including ‘Hearts and Minds’ which reminds drivers and staff of loved ones waiting for them at home, and their patented technology which detects early signs of fatigue in a driver and alerts the Journey Management Control Room in real time. Dee Arp, chair of the RoSPA Awards judging panel and CEO of NEBOSH, drew attention to ‘felt leadership’ as an important aspect of safety, as she urged the audience: "Spend time in showing that you are committed to values and the outcomes of your policies and processes."

Matt Cryer, head of awards at RoSPA, added that the winners were chosen for "setting high standards that inspire continuous improvement in our industry."