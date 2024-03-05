Tristar wins 'Golden Peacock Business Excellence' award

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:55 PM

Dubai-based Tristar Group was honoured with the prestigious 'Golden Peacock Business Excellence' award on March 5, during the opening session of the Annual 2024 UAE Global Convention by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The event took place at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel. The award is presented to organisations in different sectors which are adjudged to have made the most significant achievements in the field of Business Excellence.

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Maybe received the Golden Peacock from Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Also present were Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath (Retd), president of IOD, India, and Tristar group chief administrative officer Balaji Nagabhushan.

Mayne was one of the keynote speakers at the convention, focusing on the theme of 'Leadership for Business Excellence and Innovation'. He discussed strategies for future-proofing businesses against uncertainties and emphasised the pivotal role of the Board in guiding and implementing such strategies.

He cited the remarkable success story of Abu Dhabi as a 'sterling example,' highlighting its transformation from a desert settlement to a 21st-century city, fortified for a distant future. He praised the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, citing his intimate understanding of his people, clear vision for modernisation, and his knack for identifying the right individuals capable of translating his ambitious plans into tangible realities.

“Future-proofing a business is daunting, but it is imminent. If you are having trouble getting started, shorten the distance between where you are, and where you focus. Marathon runners don’t dwell on the end of the race, they focus on getting around the next corner. Then, the next corner,” he explained.

In his closing statement, Mayne challenged the attendees: “Let’s ask ourselves this one question: What is the smallest step we can take today to mark some progress tomorrow?”.