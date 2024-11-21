Tristar receives 10th Golden Peacock Global Award in London

Tristar Group, the Dubai-based energy logistics leader with operations in over 30 countries, has been honoured with its 10th Golden Peacock Global Award at the prestigious London Global Convention hosted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The award recognises Tristar's outstanding commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Representing the organisation at the event were group CEO Eugene Mayne and group CAO Balaji Nagabhushan, who accepted the award for sustainability on behalf of Tristar. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr V K Agnihotri, IAS (Retd.), director general of IOD, India, emphasized the significance of the accolade: "Discharging business responsibly is crucial to sustainable excellence and success. Golden Peacock Awards recognise the best among organisations, which have significantly embedded risk management strategies and sustainability practices into their operations and decision-making processes, leading to improved company performance."

Over the years, Tristar has been consistently recognised for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, Occupational Health & Safety initiatives, Business Excellence and ESG best practices.