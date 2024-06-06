Tristar Group launches 12th Annual Sustainability Report

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 5:00 PM

Dubai headquartered Tristar Group has released its annual sustainability report for the 12th year in succession, encompassing its operations and activities around the globe. Group CEO Eugene Mayne launched the Tristar 2023 Sustainability Report at the company’s head office in Jebel Ali which coincided with two events: celebration of World Environment Day and implementation of The Climate Fresk, a workshop that teaches fundamental science behind climate change.

The report details Tristar’s alignment with the UAE’s vision of achieving Net Zero by 2050 and enumerates all its actions towards upholding the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge spearheaded by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), and the Faster Forward initiative launched by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

The 12th consecutive report of the international energy logistics group continues to adhere to global frameworks like the UNGC, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards for sustainability reporting.

"As an energy logistics firm, Tristar was early in donning the mantle of a greater responsibility towards sustainability,” Mayne explained. “Our robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework was developed more than a decade ago and is sustained through regular discussions, consultations, and actions. Along with several new initiatives, this continues to serve as our roadmap for integrating sustainability into all business operations.”

He added that the creation of the Clean Energy division in 2023 is a new initiative to decarbonise Tristar’s operations, and to work with like-minded partners to bring sustainable solutions to market and help achieve low carbon transformation and net zero targets. Open to exploring different clean energy options, Tristar is studying the feasibility of solar PV, biofuels, dual fuel technologies, electrification, and green hydrogen mobility across its operations.

The report also highlights the company’s participation at COP28 in affiliation with the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), where Tristar’s ESG Committee members shared their efforts and experiences in energy efficiency, low-carbon fuels, and solar energy generation at various panel discussions.