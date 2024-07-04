E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Tristar announces 6th ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference to be held on November 7

Theme is ‘Taking Action to Save Lives’

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne (3rd from left) with company officials and executives from the maritime industry at last year’s ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference held in Dubai.
Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne (3rd from left) with company officials and executives from the maritime industry at last year’s ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference held in Dubai.

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 12:28 PM

The 6th edition of the Tristar ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference will be held on November 7 in Dubai. In attendance will be prominent ship owners, managers, insurers, government representatives and other industry leaders. As per previous editions, the event will be livestreamed around the world. In the 2023 event, participants livestreamed-in from vessel mess rooms and gatherings in India, the Philippines and Myanmar.

The conference will focus on implementing safety culture on vessels and specifically promote a set of clear guidelines for casualty prevention, known as the Golden Safety Rules.


Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, president of the ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference, said: "Safety programmes suffer from a lack of focus on clear and uniform guidance on best practices, which this year’s ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference will address through leadership, wellbeing and care, and incident prevention with the Golden Safety Rules. Together we are taking action to save lives."

"We are privileged to have Dr Henderson take leadership of the conference, our sixth consecutive annual gathering of maritime leaders and decision makers. His presence will further promote our advocacy to raise awareness of the importance of seafarer wellbeing," said Eugene Mayne, CEO of the Tristar Group.


The Tristar Group owns and operates about 30 ocean-going and coastal vessels and has been the sole sponsor of the ‘Safety at Sea’ Conference since inception in 2019.



More news from KT Network